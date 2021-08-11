Man on moped killed after being hit by vehicle that ran red light, Overland Park Police say

Overland Park Police say a man riding a moped was killed Wednesday morning when another vehicle hit him at the intersection of West 95th Street and Lowell Avenue.

In a news release, Officer John Lacy says police responded to the intersection a few blocks west of Metcalf Avenue at about 8:50 a.m.

Lacy says a vehicle driving east on 95th Street ran a red light and crashed into the moped, which was being driven south on Lowell Avenue.

“The operator [sic] was thrown from the moped and sustained critical injuries,” Lacy said.

Lacy said the moped operator was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Wednesday afternoon, police identified the moped operator as Wade E. Parsons of Overland Park.

Recorded radio traffic at the time of the incident said the driver of the other vehicle stopped at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit at 913-890-1438.