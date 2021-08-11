Tamara Day, star of HGTV’s ‘Bargain Mansions,’ moving her Prairie Village home goods shop to Corinth Square

Growing Days Home, a Prairie Village home goods store created by HGTV star Tamara Day, is moving about a mile down the street.

Currently located at Meadowbrook Shopping Center, the store founded by the “Bargain Mansions” host will soon take over the space that had been occupied by Dottie’s Boutique in Corinth Square.

Day said she’s been eyeing Corinth Square for some time now and loves the shopping center’s “community feel.”

“Since opening, Growing Days Home has been doing just that — growing,” Day said in an email to the Shawnee Mission Post. “We are excited to be taking our retail space to Corinth Square and plan to keep our design center and offices at our original location in Meadowbrook Shopping Center.”

The current storefront at 5324 W. 95th Street will be closed from Aug. 15 to Aug. 30 to allow Growing Days Home to transition to Corinth Square.

Day said during that time, the store will work to move products over, as well as finish designing and setting up the Corinth Square location.

Still, Day said customers can access the Growing Days Home store online at www.tamaraday.com if they’re interested in shopping during the transition period.

However, Day says the Meadowbrook location will remain open as the place where she meets clients with whom she is working with on home decorating and interior design projects.

The new store, which Day said will “better serve both Growing Days Home and [its] shoppers,” is set to to open Sept. 1.

“There are so many great restaurants and shops around this location that will give our shoppers a more exciting hometown experience when they come to visit us,” Day said.

Day said updates about the move can be found on her own personal Instagram account, or the store’s account.

Growing Days Home originally opened in January 2020 at Meadowbrook Shopping Center. It features a number of home goods items such as wall art, candles, dinnerware and furniture.

The news of Growing Days Home’s move comes after Prairie Village’s planning commission approved a preliminary redevelopment plan for the Meadowbrook Shopping Center, which would remake the site centered around a new daycare.