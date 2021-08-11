Briefly Noted: Upcoming Jewish Family Services recruiting supporters, volunteers

Upcoming Jewish Family Services recruiting supporters, volunteers this month

Jewish Family Services is hosting its annual Friends of the Family event on Aug. 26. The virtual event will introduce the community to the variety of services the local organization offers, and also create opportunities for supporters to join in the future.

Jewish Family Services of Greater Kansas City offers two food pantries as well as assistance for people with food, housing, employment and financial insecurity. The organization also provides mental health services and services for older adults.

Registration for the virtual event is available here.

Village at the Mission to get new monument sign

The Village at the Mission, a senior living facility in Prairie Village, is getting a new monument sign.

Prairie Village Planning Commission approved a new monument sign for the senior living community at its Aug. 3 meeting. It is similar in “scale, design and location to a previous monument sign,” according to city documents.

Prairie Village approves contract for 2021 concrete repair program

The city of Prairie Village last week approved a nearly $600,000 contract with Superior Bowen for its 2021 concrete repair program.

The program addresses deteriorating concrete sidewalk, curb and ADA ramps citywide, according to city documents. There will be more locations of repairs in order to use the entirety of the budget, though $5,000 will be used for testing, according to city documents.

KDOT temporarily closing southbound I-435 exit ramp to Johnson Drive

The city of Shawnee and the Kansas Department of Transportation are temporarily closing the southbound I-435 exit ramp to Johnson Drive starting Wednesday, Aug. 11, through Aug. 20.

The closure is part of the KDOT’s multi-county pipe repair project. Project details are available at kandrive.org or by calling 5-1-1.