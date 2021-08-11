Blush Boot Camp fitness studio taking over former Tatsu’s space in Prairie Village

When Rita Haaraoja and her family moved from Oklahoma to Overland Park in April 2020, it was a difficult transition.

Amid the beginning of the pandemic, construction of a new house and the death of her mother on Memorial Day 2020, Haaraoja said, orienting herself proved to be challenging. She searched for somewhere to workout when she landed on Blush Boot Camp, a fitness studio focused on empowering women.

Haaraoja read Blush’s mission and said she fell in love. She signed up for a membership about a year ago and attended classes at the north Olathe location the day it opened, which fell on her mother’s birthday.

“It saved my life,” Haaraoja said. “[Blush] was that thing that just got me through it. I was so deep in mourning over the loss because it was so unexpected.”

Now, Haaraoja is bringing Blush to Prairie Village at 4603 W. 90th Street, the former Tatsu’s French Restaurant space that closed in June after 41 years. Haaraoja said she landed on Prairie Village after walking through the city daily during the beginning of the pandemic.

The fitness studio offers several membership options, and Blush offers the following services:

Unlimited boot camp sessions throughout the day

A weekly workout regimen communicated via email

One-on-one balance meetings with coaches to ensure Blush members are achieving their fitness goals

Free babysitting, a monthly kids boot camp and nutritional guidance

The real benefit of Blush, though, is the “judgment-free zone” and community aspect, Haaraoja said.

“We are all here as a community to empower each other, to encourage each other and just to help each other on our fitness journeys — whatever they are,” Haaraoja said.

Blush Boot Camp in Prairie Village will open this fall. The first 150 members to join will receive 40% off their membership for life, and a pre-sale event is happening 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Haaraoja is also working to open a Lenexa location in 2022 off 87th Street and Maurer Road near Urban Air Adventure Park.