Overland Park Whole Foods set to relocate to new development at 119th and Metcalf

A Whole Foods grocery store in Overland Park is set to relocate to a prominent spot nearby at 119th and Metcalf.

Officials with Kansas City-based Legacy Development say the new 45,000-square-foot Whole Foods will anchor the redevelopment at Overland Crossing, which sits at 119th, between Metcalf and Blue Valley Parkway.

The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday unanimously approved a final development plan for the site, which will entail demolishing two existing restaurant structures at the corner of 119th and Metcalf to make way for the new grocery store.

Whole Foods currently operates a store in The Fountains shopping center, one block east from Overland Crossing at 119th and Glenwood. That store will be closed and relocated to the new one at Overland Crossing once the development is complete.

Overland Crossing development details

Dave Claflin with Legacy Development says Whole Foods has signed a lease for the Overland Crossing site, and the new store is expected to open by spring 2023.

“We’re really excited about this project,” Claflin told the city planning commission on Monday. “We think it will help this whole area live up to its potential.”

The new Whole Foods will occupy the corner at 119th and Metcalf most recently occupied by Porto do Sul, a Brazilian steakhouse that closed last year.

Whole Foods’ corporate communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Shawnee Mission Post.

Claflin said Legacy is expected to close on the purchase of the Overland Crossing site later this month.

The development plan approved Monday also includes construction of two smaller structures on the more than 200,000-acre site, including a roughly 900-square-foot pad for a coffee or doughnut shop and a 9,300-square-foot pad for a restaurant.

Both those new structures will sit along Metcalf.

Claflin said Legacy had not yet announced the other tenants for the project.

Existing structures to be rehabbed

Several existing occupied buildings on the Overland Crossing site will remain but will be rehabbed in order to match the design of the new structures.

A large building on the southern end of the property that currently houses Golf Galaxy and Burlington Coat Factory will be refaced with new stone and wood accents and also repainted in some areas.

A separate building abutting Blue Valley Parkway that currently houses Pan-Asian Market will be repainted to match the redevelopment’s look.

The Overland Park Planning Commission approved the final development plan on a 10-0 vote.