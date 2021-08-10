Overland Park man killed in wreck on I-435 in Shawnee Tuesday morning, Highway Patrols says

The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified an Overland Park man killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

KHP says Robert C. Lucas, 29, of Overland Park, was killed in the wreck, which occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday in Shawnee.

According to the highway patrol’s crash log, Lucas was driving north on Interstate 435 near Holliday Drive when he lost control of his 2006 Acura RSX and crashed into a light pole in the median.

Troopers say Lucas was wearing a seat belt.

Shawnee police, fire, and Johnson County Med-Act also responded to the crash scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.