‘Busy weather day ahead’ — Johnson County could see storms, hail and 100-degree heat indexes Tuesday

One of the hottest predicted days of the year in Johnson County so far is also expected to see multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says Tuesday will be a “busy weather day” for the Kansas City region.

Good Morning! Busy weather day ahead. The #KC Metro is now under an Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday. Thunderstorm Chances midday and through the afternoon. #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/VGXRmzwyqu — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 10, 2021

The region — including Johnson County — is already under an excessive heat warning, which will remain in effect through Thursday at 8 p.m.

Temperatures from now until then are expected to climb into the mid- to upper 90s, with heat indexes predicted to top 100 degrees and potentially approach 110 degrees at times.

Advice for what to do in such oppressively hot conditions remains the same:

Stay hydrated, drink water and avoid excessive amounts of caffeine or alcohol.

Stay out of the sun and try to remain indoors in air conditioning as much as possible.

Avoid exercise or activity outdoors at peak times of the day, if you can.

If you must be outdoors, drink plenty of fluids, take breaks and try to find shade as much as possible.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing.

Check on elderly neighbors or family members.

Do not leave children or pets inside vehicles outdoors for any length of time.

Thunderstorms possible too

In addition to the heat, Johnson County and the rest of the Kansas City area could experience multiple rounds of severe weather Tuesday, starting with a line of thunderstorms moving through the region in the morning.

The National Weather Service says the chance for more severe weather will increase again in the afternoon, with storms possibly cropping up around midday.

There is the threat of winds as high as 60 miles per hour and hail, up to a quarter size, say forecasters.

Brief but heavy downpours are also possible, though the risk of tornadoes is listed as “very low.”

The threat of thunderstorms will continue through the evening, according to the National Weather Service.