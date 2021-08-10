Briefly Noted: Blue Valley Schools extends mask rule to high schools

Blue Valley extends mask rule to grades 9-12 for upcoming school year

The Blue Valley board of education on Monday voted to extend the district’s mask rule to high schools, becoming the last major public school district in northern Johnson County to require masks in all its facilities for the upcoming school year.

The board voted 6-1 in favor of the move, after hearing testimony from both supporters and opponents of masks that echoed arguments heard in other districts over the past few weeks.

Previously, Blue Valley said it would require masks in grades pre-K through 8th in order to comply with a countywide rule that masks be worn in all elementary-level schools.

The board says it will review its mask mandate for high schools quarterly and could revise or drop the rule for grades 9-12 at any point the board chooses.

Dog lovers flocking to downtown Shawnee this weekend

Downtown Shawnee is a happening place to be this coming weekend for dogs and their humans.

K9’s at the Cove takes place from 7:15 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. The time is set aside for dogs to cool off in the water at Splash Cove. Pre-registration is required and available here.

Meanwhile, Shawnee Town 1929 is opening its doors for part of the day Saturday to celebrate the Dog Days of Summer. From 10 a.m. to noon, the outdoor museum will offer a morning of treats, splash pools, contests, raffle prizes and dog-friendly vendors and community services, according to the city of Shawnee.

The event also includes the Kansas City Disc Dogs demonstration at 11 a.m., followed by a contest at 11:30 a.m. for “best dressed,” “best bad hair day,” and other fun categories. More information about Dog Days of Summer is available here.

Lenexa planning daytime closures for Clare Road

The city of Lenexa will close Clare Road to through traffic from 79th street to 83rd street on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting this week for repair work. These closures are expected to last about two weeks, weather permitting.

The road will be open during evenings and weekends, according to the city of Lenexa. Residents will be able to access their homes throughout the project.

Leawood works on pavement condition survey

The city of Leawood is working on a pavement condition survey this week.

With the help of Infrastructure Management Services, the three-week project will evaluate the condition of “arterial and collector roadways,” according to a press release. A van with laser road surface testers will drive on the roads in each direction, and in a single direction on resident roads, according to the release.

The city is asking that drivers “use caution when approaching the van,” according to the release.