Updates from Johnson County Community College: Upcoming events

While students are enjoying a few more weeks of summer break, the JCCC campus is beginning to buzz with activity for fall! From must-see performances to scholarship fundraising events, we offer countless experiences that satisfy a variety of interests.

Light Up the Lawn

A collaboration between the Carlsen Center Presents and the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, Light Up the Lawn brings some of the best local artists to the lawn of the Nerman Museum. The music starts as the sun goes down—around 8:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and snacks and settle in for a show under the stars. This year’s line-up includes:

Kelley Hunt – August 20 – Known for her blend of roots, rock and soul, local artist Kelley Hunt’s superbly crafted songs blend timeless music with a contemporary perspective.

The Rainmakers – August 27 – These KC natives combine the guitar power of Chuck Berry with the social wit of Mark Twain into a unique blend of Missouri rock 'n' roll.

Midwest Trust Center Series

The Midwest Trust Center – one of the largest multidisciplinary performing arts series in the region – continues to bring culture and creativity to the JCCC campus. The upcoming Midwest Trust Center Series features everything from Grammy award winners to contemporary and modern dance. Check out the starting lineup:

Lace Up for Learning

Start stretching those quads and dust off your running shoes because our annual Lace Up for Learning 5K Run-Walk is happening Oct. 10!

The race route on JCCC’s campus is designed for both beginners and seasoned athletes. Registration is available up until the day of the race and there are no fees to register online. All proceeds from this event directly support student scholarships.

Here are the details:

Regular registration (now through Oct. 7) : $30 – Individual $27 – Team of 2 (per person) $25 – Team of 3+ (per person) and individual student rate

Last-minute registration (Oct. 8 up until race time on Oct. 10 ): $35 – Individual $32 – Team of 2 (per person) $30 – Team of 3+ (per person) and individual student rate

We recommend registering as early as possible to receive a commemorative race t-shirt. Registered participants are also offered chip timing, special team pricing, food and beverages and even a gift at the finish line!

Don’t Miss Out!

Don't Miss Out!