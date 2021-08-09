Corinth Quarter, PV’s newest shopping center, is filling up — 5 shops open, 1 more on the way

Prairie Village’s new shopping center Corinth Quarter is filling up.

The 25,776 square foot development near Mission Road and 83rd Street — across from Corinth Square — now features six tenants, with more on the way, according to developers.

Kitch, a meal prep company, is the latest tenant to put up signage at Corinth Quarter. The company is eyeing a mid- to late September opening.

Kitch owner Braden Posey said he and his business partner Phillip Stewart, who also own Scissors and Scotch next door, couldn’t find a meal service company that they were passionate about.

As a solution, Posey said they wanted to build a company from the “ground up” with a focus on tasty meals that can adapt to several diets such as keto, Whole30, vegan and vegetarian.

Posey said Corinth Quarter stood out to them because it’s an up-and-coming development — and the Prairie Village location will serve as the hub for future Kitch storefronts.

“It’s just a phenomenal location, the demographic in the area is great,” Posey said. “There’s been some other meal companies that have done well, and what’s beautiful about this is that everybody needs to eat. It’s not a cutthroat business — literally every single person needs three meals a day.”

Kitch will offer about 35 meal options, Posey said, which will be rotated on a monthly basis. Customers can order online for delivery or carry-out, or they can sign-up for memberships that range from four to 12 meals a week, he said.

Posey said more Kitch locations are headed to the coming months, but Prairie Village will house their main kitchen.

The goal is for Kitch to remain local, although there is potential to replicate the model in markets nationwide, he said.

Below is a look at the other current tenants at Corinth Quarter:

In addition, the First Watch franchise that has been on that site remains open for business.