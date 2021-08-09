Lenexa Public Market to add wine tasting room and West African cuisine stall, among other changes

The Lenexa Public Market is replete with new changes this summer — including two new merchant additions offering wine tastings and West African Cuisine, as well as an expansion of Red Kitchen KC.

“In addition to being a great community space, one of the missions of the Lenexa Public Market is to be an incubator for small businesses,” said Carmen Chopp, public market manager, in an announcement last week. “These changes are exciting for visitors who have watched these merchants grow, and as a result, will have a new selection of delicious food and drinks to choose from.”

Here’s a look at those changes coming up this month and in September:

The Tasting Room

Founded by a group of friends who say they want to build wine and community, The Tasting Room will showcase the group’s AV Collection of wine.

Co-founders Blair Kocher, Kelly Flowers and Keith Spreckels Jr. plan to feature their own brand Kaycee Mac, a premium sparkling wine, as well as a variety of wines from grapes grown in California’s Napa Valley and Sonoma.

The AV Collection is a “virtual winery” that has been operating out of the co-founders’ homes in Olathe, Manhattan, Kan. and Blue Springs, Mo. The Tasting Room marks the group’s first in-person space.

“The excitement is huge because the opportunity Lenexa gives us — or all businesses that are in there — to be able to start up for such low cost, it’s crazy,” Spreckels said. “It’s really cool.”

The Tasting Room will also feature local cheeses, meats, breads, oils and other snacks that pair with wine.

Set to open in mid-August — perhaps by Aug. 18, say the founders — The Tasting Room will offer private tastings as well as open times for customers to swing by and grab a drink.

The main goal behind the AV Collection’s launch is to bring people together through wine and give back to communities.

A portion of sales will be donated to children’s charities throughout the Kansas City area.

“Being able to sit and support, drink the wine they want, eat cheese, meat, whatever they do, hang out and have a good time, while also helping kids, is all we ever want to exude to anybody,” Spreckels said.

The Tasting Room will be open from 3 to 9 p.m., Wednesdays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturdays, with possible Sunday hours in the future.

Red Kitchen KC

Long-time merchant Red Kitchen KC, which has served Mexican cuisine in a food stall since the public market opened in 2017, will move into an anchor tenant space that was previously occupied by Chewology.

Chewology, a dumpling and ramen shop, moved to Westport earlier this year.

Chef-owner Alejandra de la Fuente plans to open her new space in September.

“My goal is to offer authentic Mexican food like I grew up with in my home,” de la Fuente said in a statement. “I want to create a space where I can talk with customers and people feel like they are a guest in my home eating our food. I can be part of their life and they can be part of mine.”

Red Kitchen KC offers a Mexican-style breakfast and lunch and will add dinner service two nights a week.

The menu will continue to offer breakfast burritos as well as burritos, tortas and tacos. New menu items will include enchiladas, molletes, flautas and chilaquiles as well as guacamole and queso fundido as appetizers.

Red Kitchen KC is also getting a liquor license and plans to offer an assortment of drinks.

De la Fuente started Red Kitchen KC as a pop-up restaurant in the kitchen above the market and, after enjoying quick success, moved into one of the smaller stalls in 2018.

African Dream Cuisine

Husband-wife team Neba Ngwa and Stella Musongong, the lead chefs behind an authentic and popular West African cuisine brand, is moving into the former Red Kitchen KC food stall later this fall.

For two years, African Dream Cuisine has been a popular pop-up in the kitchen above the market.

The West African menu includes a variety of dishes prepared with vegetables, roots, grains and leaf spices that work together to create the traditional flavors of West Africa, accompanied by meat, chicken and fish.

Lenexa Public Market will announce an exact opening date soon.