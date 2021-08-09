Shawnee curbside composting company Food Cycle KC wins state grant — here’s what it will be used for

A Shawnee curbside composting company recently received nearly $28,000 in state grant funding to make a positive environmental impact on the community.

Led by husband-wife team Alan Staples and Karen Ramsey, Food Cycle KC launched in November 2019 with the goal of eliminating the impact of food waste on the local environment.

The couple recently moved forward with plans to plant an orchard and donate the fruit to folks with food insecurity.

The composting operation and orchard are both located on the family farm in western Johnson County.

Now, the startup company will use grant funding from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to increase its environmental benefit in the northeastern part of the state.

In an announcement last week, Ramsey remarked on the benefit this could have residents in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

“Our mission is to complete the food cycle for Kansans,” Ramsey said. “By composting food scraps, we turn waste into a valuable resource for local agriculture. This increases regional sustainability while helping address food insecurity in our community.”

To provide greater benefit to area businesses and residents, grant funding will directly support key strategies for the family-owned company:

Tree services can now partner with Food Cycle KC to bring tree limbs to their farm to be chipped and composted. Many tree services must otherwise rent additional equipment or pay to dump tree waste into the Johnson County landfill, according to Food Cycle KC.

Compost, which is nutrient-dense organic matter that increases soil health and food production, will now be power-screened into a finer consistency for residents who wish to use Food Cycle KC compost in their own gardens. Screening is a form of quality control that the company previously performed by hand.

The grant is broken down into three segments:

$7,025 for a chipper to break down trees, flowers and other materials

$16,399 for a sifter to go through items that didn’t break down in the chipper

$4,387 for materials to build sturdy, permanent compost bins and covers (the couple has previously used a chicken wire fence to contain the compost)

“We’re all about food, making sure there is enough to go around, and reducing the environmental impact of food waste,” Staples said in an email. “Over half of what folks throw away is food waste.”

Food Cycle KC also supports local community and school gardens, a branch of the business that is of personal interest for Ramsey and Staples, who are both long-time community garden volunteers in the Kansas City metro area.