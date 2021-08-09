Briefly Noted: Fairway adjusts pool hours to transition to “in-school” schedule 

Fairway adjusts pool hours to transition to “in-school” schedule

The city of Fairway is adjusting its pool hours beginning Monday, Aug. 9, in an effort to transition into its “in-school” schedule, according to a city newsletter.

Under the new schedule, Fairway Pool will be closed Monday to Thursday, but will be open Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The pool will be open on Monday, Sept. 6, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Labor Day — the last day of the pool season.