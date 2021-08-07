Your Community: Library Lets Loose Virtual Trivia Night

Johnson County Library Foundation is gearing up for another successful year of their upcoming signature fundraising event, Library Lets Loose. As they put the finishing touches on the event, they’ve whipped up a fun summer activity as a peek at what’s to come this fall. Be sure to join the fun on Wednesday, August 11, 7- 8:30 pm for Virtual Trivia Night.

Assemble your team and join the Foundation for a fun evening of trivia hosted by Zeb Rains of KC’s Let’s Get Trivial. Have a blast, show off your smarts and support the Johnson County Library. Winners will receive gift cards to the Golden Scoop ice cream and coffee shop in Overland Park. Participants will also be able to bid on two themed gift baskets.

Registration for Virtual Trivia Night is free, but you are encouraged to make a donation to support the Johnson County Library. A $25 donation adds five books to the Library’s collection, and with a donation of $100 you’ll be entered into a drawing to win a basket filled with literary goodies. You’ll have a great time while supporting a good cause.

Register today to secure your spot for Virtual Trivia Night on August 11. Then plan to attend Library Lets Loose, September 18, for a free, virtual evening of fun and entertainment for the whole family.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom