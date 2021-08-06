We Got Your Back, KC-themed apparel shop, opens new storefront in downtown Overland Park

We Got Your Back Apparel & Local Goods, a boutique selling KC-themed clothes and other goods, recently moved from the Lenexa Public Market and is celebrating the grand opening of its new storefront in downtown Overland Park Friday.

Located at 7940 Santa Fe Drive, the shop is the former site of Razzleberry, a boutique that recently moved to the Country Club Plaza.

Co-owners Reid Jolly of Overland Park and Rob Arnold of Merriam had been selling out of the Lenexa Public Market for years. But after adding merchandise to their offerings, such as candles and coffee cups, they said they outgrew the space.

“We needed to make a move to a bigger space, and downtown Overland Park just made sense because it’s fantastic here,” Jolly said.

The business partners were classmates at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School. Six years ago, they decided to launch the business, with Arnold designing the apparel and Jolly handling the business side of things.

The shop offers all local merchandise, an important sticking point for them because they are makers themselves and see the value and appeal of uplifting Kansas City-area makers.

The clothing and apparel sold here is all made by Arnold and Jolly, as well as the lotions.

Everything else in the store comes from dozens of other makers and designers, all of them based in Johnson County.

“We want to help people make it in this economy, post-COVID — hopefully, post-COVID — like we did,” Jolly said.

Being a storefront that sells products made by other local makers is a way to pay homage to the boutique’s roots, when We Got Your Back’s only storefront was ShananiGanns Boutique in downtown Shawnee.

And they still have a presence at ShananiGanns, as well as selling some of their wares in Price Chopper grocery stores in the area.

Jolly described their new storefront as “a boutique for everyone,” with a focus on sports apparel but also all wooden signs, barbecue rubs and sauces, pretzels, dog treats, coffee blends from The Roasterie, clay jewelry and a variety of other items.

The maker list is below:

KC Barrel Art by Yev Fastovsky

Audrey Millard (hairbands and earrings)

Emily Lorson (clay earrings)

Cat and Cricket (candles)

Burnt Finger BBQ (barbecue sauce, pretzels, spices)

Happy Camper Uniques (wooden signs)

KCEscapades (metal art)

Beer Paws (dog treats)

Hours of operation are: