SMSD News: Ready to welcome students to the 2021-2022 school year

Staff Sticking Together for Students

This next year holds so many opportunities for us as we begin the new school year.

We were thrilled to have welcomed staff to our schools this week. New Team Members joined us for New Team Member Academy on Aug. 3, 2021. Continuing educators joined us on Aug. 6. Please join the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) in making all new and returning team members feel welcome and ready for what lies ahead. It will be important for our district teams to “stick together” to be successful.

We have no doubt our Shawnee Mission team members are returning rejuvenated and ready to support all students in reaching their personal learning plans. As a district team, we will continue to focus on the district’s Strategic Plan, and work to maintain the great tradition of excellence for the Shawnee Mission students and community.

Mitigation Plan Update on Aug. 5, 2021

At the August 5, 2021, special meeting of the Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education, the Board approved changes to the COVID-19 mitigation plan. These changes will require all children and adults in grades PreK-12 to wear masks in all district facilities. The goal is to give students and staff the best opportunity to sustain in-person learning throughout the school year.

The details of the approved plan are included here:

Mitigation Plan, approved by the Board on Aug. 5, 2021

Handout, plan approved on Aug. 5, 2021

The vote passed with a 6 to 1 vote in favor.

Keeping schools open and safe continues to be a top priority in the SMSD in the 2021-2022 school year.

Welcoming Students Next Week

Our community is thrilled for students and staff to return and for the start of many amazing learning experiences, including ones we weren’t able to enjoy this past year. We can hardly wait to see everyone in our schools next week.

Here is a link to back-to-school resources as families make final preparations for the first days of school.

We look forward to a wonderful school year in the Shawnee Mission School District. Please stay connected and help us to support all students in the 2021-22 school year!