Rep. Sharice Davids says she has tested positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids announced on Friday afternoon that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Democrat from Johnson County said in a statement released by her office that she is experiencing “mild symptoms.”

“[P]er CDC and House Attending Physician Guidance I am continuing to isolate at home, where I have been since an unrelated outpatient parathyroid surgery,” her statement read. “I have followed CDC recommended precautions throughout this pandemic, including masking indoors in areas of high or substantial transmission.”

A spokesperson for Davids’ office confirmed the congresswoman was in isolation at her home in Kansas.

Davids was vaccinated several months ago and credited that with limiting the severity of her symptoms.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the vaccine and the protection that it offers. I know things could have been much worse for me without it,” Davids said Friday.

She encouraged her constituents in Kansas’ Third Congressional District — and all eligible Americans — to get vaccinated.

“As the Delta variant spreads in our state, I encourage everyone to protect themselves and others and get their shot. We need everyone to get vaccinated in order to put the worst of this virus behind us,” her statement said.

A spokesperson for Davids’ office told the Shawnee Mission Post Friday that no other person from Davids’ office is currently in isolation and that the representative had not been in direct contact with any other members of Congress or any constituents “during the period of high risk of transmission.”

Davids, in her second term representing Kansas’ Third Congressional District, recently made several stops in the district.

Last Saturday, she toured Turkey Creek in Merriam and also attended a charity 5K in Olathe. Both of those events were outdoors.

She also made stops this week at the Overland Park Farmers’ Market, which is also outdoors, and the Strawberry Hill Museum and Cultural Center in Kansas City, Kan.

Davids’ office said for that latter event, which was indoors, she wore a mask the entire time.

On Friday, leaders of 11 Kansas City-area hospital systems, including several serving Johnson County, called for a return to indoor masking for everyone, due to their worsening coronavirus case load and impending bed and staffing shortages.

Several hospitals said the number of COVID patients they have in their facilities now tops levels previously experienced during peaks of transmission last winter.

The Mid-America Regional Council on Friday reported 574 new COVID-19 cases over the past day throughout the Kansas City area and 988 new hospitalizations across the region this week.