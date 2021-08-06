Briefly Noted: Olathe Schools adopts universal mask rule, Blue Valley covers K-8 schools

Olathe Schools to require masks for all students, Blue Valley order covers K-8

The Olathe School Board on Thursday night approved a policy requiring masks be worn in all district buildings, covering students from pre-K through 12th grade.

Olathe’s policy mirrors several other KC metro districts that have instituted universal masking rules in recent days, including Shawnee Mission and USD 232 in De Soto.

Also on Thursday, Blue Valley announced it would also require masks be worn in its elementary and middle schools, in compliance with Johnson County’s order for masking in all schools in the county that enroll students up to and including 6th grade.

But Blue Valley’s policy stops short of requiring masks be worn in its high schools.

Shawnee honoring local veterans for Hometown Hero Project

The city of Shawnee has launched the Hometown Hero Project this year to honor local veterans in the community.

The city has on display 40 banners attached to streetlights along Nieman Road between Shawnee Mission Parkway and 55th Street starting this week. Julie Breithaupt, communications manager for the city, said the banners sold out in one week and will be on display through November.

More information about the Hometown Hero project is available here.

SM East rising senior Noah Gould named governor of American Legion Boys State of Kansas

Noah Gould, a Roeland Park resident and rising senior at Shawnee Mission East, has been elected governor of the 2021 session of the American Legion Boys State of Kansas. The announcement was made earlier this week at Kansas State University in Manhattan.

Gould, the Federalist Party candidate, selected Christopher Ramsey of Shawnee, a rising senior at Shawnee Mission Northwest, from the Nationalist Party as his lieutenant governor running mate.

More details about the announcement are available here.

Vaccine clinics through Johnson County health department available this month

Several walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics take place this month through the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

Anyone age 12 and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. No photo ID or insurance is needed.

Click here for dates, times and locations.

Westwood to host Movie in the Park Aug. 7

The city of Westwood is hosting a Movie in the Park event on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The Disney film ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ will begin at 8:45 p.m. at Joe D. Dennis Park in Westwood. It is a free event for all ages. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets, as well as money to purchase Kona Ice.