Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: The 1900 Building, a remarkable place to call home

By Andrew Bash

As you make the scenic drive east on Shawnee Mission Parkway through Fairway and Mission Woods, the tulip columns of the Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty home are sure to grab your attention. Of course, I am speaking of the iconic 1900 Building, a true architectural masterpiece that never ceases to impress us every time we walk through the front doors. In addition to being extraordinary to look at, this building is rich in history. I wanted to take this opportunity share a little bit about this Kansas City gem.

1900 Building origins

The 1900 Building was originally built in 1966 for H.D. Lee Jeans – both as an office space and a R&D and manufacturing facility. In later years, other occupants included the Marley Company and Layne Energy. The original architecture had many beautiful features including the precast concrete tulip columns, gorgeous travertine walls in the lobby and an amazing courtyard, just to name a few.

When the 1900 Building became available several years ago, Karbank Real Estate Company saw an opportunity to preserve the integrity of the original blueprints while incorporating an expansion that was intended in the 1965 plans. This expansion included the construction of a third floor. The renovation took place in 2014 and included a prestigious LEED Certified “Gold” certification. As a reference, to be LEED Certified a building must meet certain criteria that in turn achieve an elevated level of sustainability and energy conservation leadership. Benefits of working in a LEED certified building include happier occupants and happier employees, indoor environmental quality and reduced pollution! The original character and splendor of the property were kept intact, making this a mid-century modern marvel.

Sophisticated spaces for dining and music

In addition to serving as Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty headquarters, the 1900 Building is also home to renowned Restaurant at 1900, where James Beard Award nominee Executive Chef Linda Duerr will astound you with her inventive dishes. We highly recommend the Hot Maine Lobster and King Crab Roll!

Be sure to let Master Sommelier and Master of Wine (one of four people in the world to hold BOTH distinctions) Doug Frost recommend the best wine pairing for your meal. Finally, take note of the salt and pepper shakers on display! They were part of the late Rose Karbank’s extensive collection.

Last but certainly not least, The 1900 Building also has an impressive number of event spaces. Whether you want to take in a classical recital in Rose Hall or hold a reception in the Fountain Room, there is an ideal space for you here. I encourage everyone to stop by and see everything this incredible building has to offer. We feel so fortunate to be here! To learn more about the space and for upcoming events, head to the 1900 Building website.

