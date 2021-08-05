Briefly Noted: Lenexa’s fall festival season coming up; Cottonwood Springs opens Olathe outpatient center

Lenexa’s fall festival season coming up

Lenexa’s fall festival season is coming soon with the Spinach Festival (Sept. 11), Food Truck Frenzy (Sept. 25), Chili Challenge (Oct. 8/9), Truck or Treat (Oct. 23) and Enchanted Forest (Oct. 28).

Check out the city’s website to stay on top of activities. As far as the COVID-19 pandemic goes, the Lenexa Parks & Recreation Department noted that staff is following all state and county recommendations for the safe operation of facilities, programs, events and services.

Cottonwood Springs opens new outpatient behavioral health center in Olathe

Cottonwood Springs, a Kansas City provider of behavioral health services, opened a new outpatient center in mid-July in Olathe.

Changes provides mental health services to the community in a new facility located at 15040 W. 138th St. The center will also offer partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs for adults as well as adolescents aged 12 to 17.

“Suicide is a growing concern among teenagers,” said Jason Toalson, Cottonwood Springs chief executive officer. “In Kansas, the rate of teenage suicide is 60 percent higher than the national average. We knew that we could do more to help prevent this epidemic from needlessly taking so many of our children’s lives. Our compassionate team at Changes will provide intensive therapy for kids that are most at risk.”

Climate Action KC receives Heartland Challenge grant

Climate Action KC, a regional nonprofit, received the Kauffman Foundation’s Heartland Challenge grant last week.

The grant will support Climate Action KC’s contractor accelerator program, according to a press release. The program “helps disadvantaged business enterprise startups in the construction industry,” according to the release.

“We are incredibly excited to work with a true Kansas City institution in the Kauffman foundation,” CAKC Chairman and Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly said in the release. “Through this Heartland Challenge, we hope to further our mutual desire for a vibrant, economically prosperous and healthy Kansas City.”