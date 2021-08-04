Unofficial final results for 2021 primary elections in northern Johnson County

The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m., and the county election office has released unofficial final results from primary contests.
The Post wants to emphasize to readers, results published on this page are unofficial. Next to each candidate’s name, we will include their most current percentage share of votes as reported by the Johnson County Election Office.
The county will conduct a final canvass of these results on Monday Aug. 9, and will formally certify the results on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
In these primary contests, the top two vote-getters in each race advance to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Overland Park Mayor
23,299 total votes cast
- Mike Czinege: 39% — advances
- Curt Skoog: 23% — advances
- Faris Farassati: 21%
- Clay Norkey: 17%
Overland Park City Council
Ward 1
2,957 total votes cast
- Logan Heley (incumbent): 59% — advances
- Ryan Spencer: 23% — advances
- Carol Merritt: 13%
- Mike Czerniewski: 6%
Ward 2
4,359 total votes cast
- Melissa Cheatham: 55% — advances
- Roger Tarbutton: 33% — advances
- Tony Medina: 12%
Ward 4
4,162 total votes cast
- Scott Mosher: 44% — advances
- Stacie Gram (incumbent): 32% — advances
- Ty Gardner: 24%
Ward 5
3,619 total votes cast
- Sam Passer: 47% — advances
- Sheila Rodriguez: 39% — advances
- Amy Goodman-Long: 14%
Lenexa City Council
Ward 3
980 total votes cast
- Corey Hunt (incumbent): 48% — advances
- Melanie Arroyo: 43% — advances
- Laura Hill: 6%
- Gael Wheeler: 2%
Ward 4
764 total votes cast
- Craig Denny: 60% — advances
- Scott Callaway: 26% — advances
- Hophine Bwosinde: 14%
Merriam City Council
Ward 2
208 total votes cast
- Amy Rider: 57% — advances
- Nancy Hammond: 30% — advances
- Richard Gendvil: 13%
