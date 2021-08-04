Unofficial final results for 2021 primary elections in northern Johnson County

The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m., and the county election office has released unofficial final results from primary contests.

The Post wants to emphasize to readers, results published on this page are unofficial. Next to each candidate’s name, we will include their most current percentage share of votes as reported by the Johnson County Election Office.

The county will conduct a final canvass of these results on Monday Aug. 9, and will formally certify the results on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

In these primary contests, the top two vote-getters in each race advance to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Overland Park Mayor

23,299 total votes cast

Mike Czinege: 39% — advances

Curt Skoog: 23% — advances

Faris Farassati: 21%

Clay Norkey: 17%

Overland Park City Council

Ward 1

2,957 total votes cast

Logan Heley (incumbent): 59% — advances

Ryan Spencer: 23% — advances

Carol Merritt: 13%

Mike Czerniewski: 6%

Ward 2

4,359 total votes cast

Melissa Cheatham: 55% — advances

Roger Tarbutton: 33% — advances

Tony Medina: 12%

Ward 4

4,162 total votes cast

Scott Mosher: 44% — advances

Stacie Gram (incumbent): 32% — advances

Ty Gardner: 24%

Ward 5

3,619 total votes cast

Sam Passer: 47% — advances

Sheila Rodriguez: 39% — advances

Amy Goodman-Long: 14%

Lenexa City Council

Ward 3

980 total votes cast

Corey Hunt (incumbent): 48% — advances

Melanie Arroyo: 43% — advances

Laura Hill: 6%

Gael Wheeler: 2%

Ward 4

764 total votes cast

Craig Denny: 60% — advances

Scott Callaway: 26% — advances

Hophine Bwosinde: 14%

Merriam City Council

Ward 2

208 total votes cast