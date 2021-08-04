8 candidates advance in Overland Park city council primaries — see who they are

Overland Park residents have voted to advance eight city council candidates to the 2021 general election in November, including two incumbent city councilmembers.

On Tuesday’s primary ballot, there were four Overland Park city council races on the ballot.

Here’s a look at who will be on the ballot in November in Wards 1, 2, 4 and 5, per the Johnson County Election Office’s unofficial final results tally.

Ward 1

First-term city councilmember Logan Heley was the top vote-getter in this race and will advance along with Ryan Spencer.

Heley received nearly 60% of the vote among four candidates. Spencer garnered 22%.

Heley said he thinks his focus on transparency and engagement resonated with voters, as did his plans to address affordable housing and climate change.

“We’re very happy to be validated for the work we’ve done over the past four years,” Heley said. “We’re a great city, we can’t rest on our laurels.”

Spencer, who works as a payroll specialist for an Overland Park-based cybersecurity firm, said he’s looking forward to campaigning for the general election.

As for priorities, Spencer said he’ll focus challenging the city’s use of tax incentives to spur development.

“My overall view is Overland Park sells itself,” Spencer said. “We can’t simultaneously be the ‘number 1’ city and then give away this money to developers.

Overall, 2,957 votes were cast in the Ward 1 race.

Realtor and retired educator Carol Merritt finished third with 13% of the vote. Mike Czerniewski finished with 6%.

Ward 2

The race for the Ward 2 seat being vacated by Councilmember Curt Skoog (who advanced in Tuesday’s mayoral primary), featured three candidates.

Consultant and active PTA parent Melissa Cheatham earned nearly 55% of the vote, out of more than 4,300 votes cast.

Cheatham said in a press release that the next mayor and city council are vital to finding a talented replacement for city manager when Bill Ebel retires in March 2022.

“The voters have affirmed that they share my vision of a community that continues thriving today and evolves to meet the opportunities and challenges of the future,” Cheatham said.

She will advance along with retired Johnson County attorney Roger Tarbutton, who earned 33% of the vote.

Tarbutton, who ran for a different Ward 2 seat in 2019 and lost against Councilmember Paul Lyons, said he’s happy with the results.

“I’m pleased with the outcome,” Tarbutton said. “I’m looking forward to November.”

Tony Medina, who gained notoriety leading a group of residents protesting against a proposed apartment development in the Ranch Mart South shopping center, finished third with 12% of the vote.

Ward 4

In Ward 4, Scott Mosher — the father of Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher, who was killed in the line of duty last year — was the top vote-getter, outpacing incumbent Stacie Gram.

After Tuesday, Mosher was the leader with 44%, compared to Gram’s 31%.

Mosher told the Post he’s “pretty excited with the overall results,” and while he doesn’t know what to expect, he’s looking forward to the general election.

“I gotta tell you, I’m overwhelmed,” Mosher said. “I mean, I’ve never run for public office and I’m overwhelmed by the support and, you know, I think it’s been a good campaign. You know, looking forward to moving ahead.

Mosher said he was inspired to run before his son’s death, in part, because Mike Mosher had complained about first responders’ trouble getting personal protective equipment last year during the pandemic.

Gram, who was appointed to the Ward 4 seat in May 2020 after a previous councilmember moved out of district, said she’s “delighted the voters of Ward 4 supported” her.

“I just have had the privilege to represent them for a year and it’s been my honor to listen to them and their concerns for the past year and work to make the best decisions I could for them,” Gram said. “I’m looking forward to working hard for them for the next four years.”

Ty Gardner, an MBA graduate who works for a food supply chain company, finished third with 24% of the vote out of 4,162 votes cast overall.

Ward 5

The Ward 5 city council race featured three first-time candidates.

Sam Passer, an executive for Lenexa-based software company TouchNet, topped the field with 47% of the vote, followed by long-time Sprint/T-Mobile manager Sheila Rodriguez, who finished with 39%.

Passer said he’s humbled by the results, but he’s glad his “message is resonating with so many people.” For the next few months, Passer said he’ll continue to talk to voters about what’s important to them.

“What perplexes me the most is the number of people who say Overland Park is a great place to be, and then the number of people who say we need to make major changes,” Passer said. “It’s an interesting paradox. We need to stay true to ourselves, build on our strong schools and the community we have going forward.”

Rodriguez said she’s grateful to all who voted, and plans to encourage residents to head back to the polls in a couple of months.

“I’m pleased to see so many residents share my passion for change and want to preserve Overland Park as a first-class suburb,” Rodriguez said. “Over the next two months, I’m looking forward to visiting with more neighbors in Ward five, listening to their concerns and encouraging them to vote in November. Every vote matters.”

Social worker Amy Goodman-Long finished third with 14% of the vote, out of 3,619 ballots cast.