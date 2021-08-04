Johnson County general election ballots now set — see who will be on your ballot Nov. 2

Voters in several northern Johnson County cities went to the polls Tuesday to select winners in municipal primary contest.
Now, more voters and more cities are set to get into the act for the general election on Nov. 2.
Whereas only three cities in the Shawnee Mission Post’s coverage area held primary contests this week, there are contested races in 13 cities in November.
In addition, there will be multiple races for seats on three different local school boards, a contest for four open seats on the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees, as well as seats on the Water District Board and Merriam Drainage District.
Take a breath, and check out the names that will appear on your ballot in northern Johnson County this November.
As always, the Post is planning a full slate of public forums and candidate questionnaires based on our readers’ priorities ahead of Election Day.
Here are the candidates running for public office in the Post’s coverage area on Nov. 2:
Fairway
Mayor
- Melanie Hepperly (incumbent), unopposed
City Council Ward 1
- Blake Allen Marshall
- Kelly-Ann Buszek (incumbent)
City Council Ward 2
- Dan Bailey (incumbent), unopposed
City Council Ward 3
- David Watkins (incumbent)
- Susan Leonard
City Council Ward 4
- Tonya Keys (incumbent), unopposed
Leawood
City Council Ward 1
- Debra Filla (incumbent), unopposed
City Council Ward 2
- Mary Larson (incumbent), unopposed
City Council Ward 3
- Chuck Sipple (incumbent), unopposed
City Council Ward 4
- Julie Cain (incumbent), unopposed
Lenexa
City Council Ward 1
- Joe Karlin (incumbent), unopposed
City Council Ward 2
- Bill Nicks (incumbent), unopposed
City Council Ward 3 (candidates advanced from primary)
- Melanie Arroyo
- Corey Hunt (incumbent)
City Council Ward 4 (candidates advanced from primary)
Merriam
Mayor
City Council Ward 1
- Jacob Laha, unopposed
City Council Ward 2 (candidates advanced from primary)
- Nancy Hammond
- Amy Rider
City Council Ward 3
- Christine Evans Hands (incumbent), unopposed
City Council Ward 4
- David Neal (incumbent)
- Staci Chivetta
Mission
Mayor
City Council Ward 1
- Hillary Thomas (incumbent), unopposed
City Council Ward 2
- Joe Donaway
- Lea Loudon
- Keith Viken
City Council Ward 3
- Debra Kring (incumbent), unopposed
City Council Ward 4
Mission Hills
Mayor
- David Dickey (incumbent), unopposed
City council at-large
- Bill Bruning (incumbent), unopposed
- Barbara Nelson (incumbent), unopposed
Mission Woods
Mayor
- Darrell Franklin (incumbent)
City Council at-large (five seats open)
- Lauren Aleshire (incumbent)
- Chris Brent (incumbent)
- Selina Bur (incumbent)
- Jason Eubanks
- Donald Greenwell
- Roert Tietze
Overland Park
Mayor (candidates advanced from primary)
City Council Ward 1 (candidates advanced from primary)
- Logan Heley (incumbent)
- Ryan Spencer
City Council Ward 2 (candidates advanced from primary)
City Council Ward 3
- Jim Kite (incumbent)
- Amanda Vega-Mavec
City Council Ward 4 (candidates advanced from primary)
- Stacie Gram (incumbent)
- Scott Mosher
City Council Ward 5 (candidates advanced from primary)
City Council Ward 6
- Chris Newlin (incumbent)
- Jeffrey Cox
Prairie Village
City Council Ward 1
City Council Ward 2
- Ron Nelson (incumbent), unopposed
City Council Ward 3
- Lauren Wolf, unopposed
City Council Ward 4
- Jessica Priestland
- Dave Robinson
City Council Ward 5
- John Beeder
- Greg Shelton
City Council Ward 6
- Terrence Gallagher (incumbent), unopposed
Roeland Park
Mayor
- Mike Kelly (incumbent), unopposed
City Council Ward 1
- Tom Madigan (incumbent), unopposed
City Council Ward 2
- Jen Hill (incumbent), unopposed
City Council Ward 3
- Kate Raglow, unopposed
City Council Ward 4
- Michael Poppa, unopposed
Shawnee
City Council Ward 1
City Council Ward 2
- Mike Kemmling (incumbent)
- Eric Persson
City Council Ward 3
- Lisa Larson-Bunnell (incumbent)
- Angela Stiens
City Council Ward 4
Westwood
City Council at-large
- Andrew Buckman (incumbent)
- Jason Hannaman (incumbent)
- Jeff Harris (incumbent)
Westwood Hills
Mayor
- Paula Schwach (incumbent), unopposed
City Council at-large
- Michael Anfang (incumbent)
- Ed Gogol (incumbent)
- Rosemary Podrebarac (incumbent)
- Karen Shelor Sexton (incumbent)
- David Schmitz
- Ludwig Villasi (incumbent)
Blue Valley School Board
Member 4
Member 5
Member 6
USD 232 De Soto School Board
Member 4
- Crystal Duke
- Danielle Heikes (incumbent)
Member 5
- John Gaignat (incumbent)
- Calley Malloy
- Amy Parker
Member 6
- Emily Carpenter
- Brandi Jonasson
Shawnee Mission School Board
At-Large member
- Brian Neilson
- Heather Ousley (incumbent)
Member 2
- Zach Roberts
- Mary Sinclair (incumbent)
Member 4
JCCC Board of Trustees
Top four finishers take four open seats
- Lee Cross (incumbent)
- Mark Hamill
- Joy Koesten
- Gerry Malnar
- Jae Moyer
- Dawn Rattan
- Martha Rose Davis
- Wayne Sandberg
- Paul Snider (incumbent)
Water District
Member 3
- Joann Atchity
- Steve Gordon
- Kay Heley (incumbent)
Member 4
- Jeffrey Mendoza
- Bob Reese (incumbent)
Member 5
- Missey Smith
- Jill Westra
Merriam Drainage District
Board of Directors
- Eric Jackson (incumbent)
- Dan Leap
- Sam Matier (incumbent)
