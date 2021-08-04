  Kyle Palmer  - Prairie Village

Johnson County general election ballots now set — see who will be on your ballot Nov. 2

More than a dozen cities in the Shawnee Mission Post coverage area will hold elections Nov. 3, along with several school boards, the local Water District and Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees. File photo.

Voters in several northern Johnson County cities went to the polls Tuesday to select winners in municipal primary contest.

Now, more voters and more cities are set to get into the act for the general election on Nov. 2.

Whereas only three cities in the Shawnee Mission Post’s coverage area held primary contests this week, there are contested races in 13 cities in November.

In addition, there will be multiple races for seats on three different local school boards, a contest for four open seats on the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees, as well as seats on the Water District Board and Merriam Drainage District.

Take a breath, and check out the names that will appear on your ballot in northern Johnson County this November.

As always, the Post is planning a full slate of public forums and candidate questionnaires based on our readers’ priorities ahead of Election Day.

Here are the candidates running for public office in the Post’s coverage area on Nov. 2:

Fairway

Mayor

City Council Ward 1

City Council Ward 2

City Council Ward 3

City Council Ward 4

Leawood

City Council Ward 1

City Council Ward 2

City Council Ward 3

City Council Ward 4

Lenexa

City Council Ward 1

City Council Ward 2

City Council Ward 3 (candidates advanced from primary)

City Council Ward 4 (candidates advanced from primary)

Merriam

Mayor

City Council Ward 1 

  • Jacob Laha, unopposed

City Council Ward 2 (candidates advanced from primary)

City Council Ward 3

City Council Ward 4

Mission

Mayor

City Council Ward 1

City Council Ward 2

City Council Ward 3

City Council Ward 4

Mission Hills

Mayor

City council at-large 

Mission Woods

Mayor

  • Darrell Franklin (incumbent)

City Council at-large (five seats open) 

  • Lauren Aleshire (incumbent)
  • Chris Brent (incumbent)
  • Selina Bur (incumbent)
  • Jason Eubanks
  • Donald Greenwell
  • Roert Tietze

Overland Park

Mayor (candidates advanced from primary) 

City Council Ward 1 (candidates advanced from primary)

City Council Ward 2 (candidates advanced from primary)

City Council Ward 3

City Council Ward 4 (candidates advanced from primary)

City Council Ward 5 (candidates advanced from primary)

City Council Ward 6

Prairie Village

City Council Ward 1

City Council Ward 2

City Council Ward 3

  • Lauren Wolf, unopposed

City Council Ward 4

  • Jessica Priestland
  • Dave Robinson

City Council Ward 5

City Council Ward 6

Roeland Park

Mayor

City Council Ward 1

City Council Ward 2

City Council Ward 3

  • Kate Raglow, unopposed

City Council Ward 4

Shawnee

City Council Ward 1

City Council Ward 2

City Council Ward 3

City Council Ward 4

Westwood

City Council at-large

Westwood Hills

Mayor

  • Paula Schwach (incumbent), unopposed

City Council at-large

  • Michael Anfang (incumbent)
  • Ed Gogol (incumbent)
  • Rosemary Podrebarac (incumbent)
  • Karen Shelor Sexton (incumbent)
  • David Schmitz
  • Ludwig Villasi (incumbent)

Blue Valley School Board

Member 4

Member 5

Member 6

USD 232 De Soto School Board

Member 4

  • Crystal Duke
  • Danielle Heikes (incumbent)

Member 5

Member 6

  • Emily Carpenter
  • Brandi Jonasson

Shawnee Mission School Board

At-Large member 

Member 2

Member 4

JCCC Board of Trustees

Top four finishers take four open seats

Water District

Member 3

  • Joann Atchity
  • Steve Gordon
  • Kay Heley (incumbent)

Member 4

Member 5

  • Missey Smith
  • Jill Westra

Merriam Drainage District

Board of Directors 

  • Eric Jackson (incumbent)
  • Dan Leap
  • Sam Matier (incumbent)