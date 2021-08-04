Johnson County general election ballots now set — see who will be on your ballot Nov. 2

Voters in several northern Johnson County cities went to the polls Tuesday to select winners in municipal primary contest.

Now, more voters and more cities are set to get into the act for the general election on Nov. 2.

Whereas only three cities in the Shawnee Mission Post’s coverage area held primary contests this week, there are contested races in 13 cities in November.

In addition, there will be multiple races for seats on three different local school boards, a contest for four open seats on the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees, as well as seats on the Water District Board and Merriam Drainage District.

Take a breath, and check out the names that will appear on your ballot in northern Johnson County this November.

As always, the Post is planning a full slate of public forums and candidate questionnaires based on our readers’ priorities ahead of Election Day.

Here are the candidates running for public office in the Post’s coverage area on Nov. 2:

Fairway

Mayor

Melanie Hepperly (incumbent), unopposed

City Council Ward 1

Blake Allen Marshall

Kelly-Ann Buszek (incumbent)

City Council Ward 2

Dan Bailey (incumbent), unopposed

City Council Ward 3

City Council Ward 4

Tonya Keys (incumbent), unopposed

Leawood

City Council Ward 1

Debra Filla (incumbent), unopposed

City Council Ward 2

Mary Larson (incumbent), unopposed

City Council Ward 3

Chuck Sipple (incumbent), unopposed

City Council Ward 4

Julie Cain (incumbent), unopposed

Lenexa

City Council Ward 1

Joe Karlin (incumbent), unopposed

City Council Ward 2

Bill Nicks (incumbent), unopposed

City Council Ward 3 (candidates advanced from primary)

City Council Ward 4 (candidates advanced from primary)

Merriam

Mayor

City Council Ward 1

Jacob Laha, unopposed

City Council Ward 2 (candidates advanced from primary)

Nancy Hammond

Amy Rider

City Council Ward 3

Christine Evans Hands (incumbent), unopposed

City Council Ward 4

Mission

Mayor

City Council Ward 1

Hillary Thomas (incumbent), unopposed

City Council Ward 2

Joe Donaway

Lea Loudon

Keith Viken

City Council Ward 3

Debra Kring (incumbent), unopposed

City Council Ward 4

Mission Hills

Mayor

David Dickey (incumbent), unopposed

City council at-large

Mission Woods

Mayor

Darrell Franklin (incumbent)

City Council at-large (five seats open)

Lauren Aleshire (incumbent)

Chris Brent (incumbent)

Selina Bur (incumbent)

Jason Eubanks

Donald Greenwell

Roert Tietze

Overland Park

Mayor (candidates advanced from primary)

City Council Ward 1 (candidates advanced from primary)

City Council Ward 2 (candidates advanced from primary)

City Council Ward 3

City Council Ward 4 (candidates advanced from primary)

Stacie Gram (incumbent)

Scott Mosher

City Council Ward 5 (candidates advanced from primary)

City Council Ward 6

Prairie Village

City Council Ward 1

City Council Ward 2

Ron Nelson (incumbent), unopposed

City Council Ward 3

Lauren Wolf, unopposed

City Council Ward 4

Jessica Priestland

Dave Robinson

City Council Ward 5

John Beeder

Greg Shelton

City Council Ward 6

Terrence Gallagher (incumbent), unopposed

Roeland Park

Mayor

Mike Kelly (incumbent), unopposed

City Council Ward 1

Tom Madigan (incumbent), unopposed

City Council Ward 2

Jen Hill (incumbent), unopposed

City Council Ward 3

Kate Raglow, unopposed

City Council Ward 4

Michael Poppa, unopposed

Shawnee

City Council Ward 1

City Council Ward 2

City Council Ward 3

Lisa Larson-Bunnell (incumbent)

Angela Stiens

City Council Ward 4

Westwood

City Council at-large

Westwood Hills

Mayor

Paula Schwach (incumbent), unopposed

City Council at-large

Michael Anfang (incumbent)

Ed Gogol (incumbent)

Rosemary Podrebarac (incumbent)

Karen Shelor Sexton (incumbent)

David Schmitz

Ludwig Villasi (incumbent)

Blue Valley School Board

Member 4

Member 5

Member 6

USD 232 De Soto School Board

Member 4

Crystal Duke

Danielle Heikes (incumbent)

Member 5

John Gaignat (incumbent)

Calley Malloy

Amy Parker

Member 6

Emily Carpenter

Brandi Jonasson

Shawnee Mission School Board

At-Large member

Member 2

Member 4

JCCC Board of Trustees

Top four finishers take four open seats

Water District

Member 3

Joann Atchity

Steve Gordon

Kay Heley (incumbent)

Member 4

Jeffrey Mendoza

Bob Reese (incumbent)

Member 5

Missey Smith

Jill Westra

Merriam Drainage District

Board of Directors