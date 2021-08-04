Briefly Noted: Roeland Park installs monument signs at city limits

Roeland Park installs monument signs at city limits

The city of Roeland Park has a few new welcome signs.

New monument signs have been placed at the north and south city limits, both at Roe Boulevard and Johnson Drive as well as 18th Street Expressway. Assistant City Administrator Erin Winn told the Post in an email that the signs cost the city $214,000.

Cedar Roe Library closed next week for roof repairs

Cedar Roe Library will have some upcoming closures. Starting Saturday, Aug. 7, there will be no access to the Cedar Roe Library parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a street closure of 51st Terrace. However, the library will remain open during this time, although curbside holds pickup service will be walk-up only until 1 p.m.

Cedar Roe Library will then be closed to both staff and the public Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, for replacement of the building’s sloped roof. Curbside holds pickup service will also be suspended, and returns will not be accepted during the closure. Closure dates are also subject to weather conditions.

Lenexa nonprofit Heart to Heart International receives $1M grant for vaccination efforts

Heart to Heart International, a Lenexa-based nonprofit, was awarded $1 million to help fund the organization’s new program, the Vaccine Outreach and Education Project.

The project launches in September and is designed to sustain a COVID-19 public health workforce, including mobilizing community outreach workers, educating the public and assisting individuals in accessing and receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Heart to Heart.

Heart to Heart received the $1 million grant from the Health Resources & Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The grant funding is targeted toward programs that address “persistent health disparities for vulnerable and medically underserved communities, including racial and ethnic minority groups and individuals living in areas of high social vulnerability,” according to the nonprofit.