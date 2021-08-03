Briefly Noted: State funding now allocated for U.S. 69 expansion

State funding now allocated for U.S. 69 expansion

Gov. Laura Kelly has announced that the state of Kansas will provide $280 million in funding for phase 1 of the U.S. 69 expansion project, according to an email update Friday.

The state funding, combined with a $20 million local contribution solicited from revenues on an express toll lane in each direction between 151st and 103 streets will go toward the $300 million project.

Construction is slated to begin in 2022 and be open to traffic in 2025. The project expands U.S. 69 into a six-lane highway with the new lanes being express toll lanes, which are designed to reduce traffic congestion on one of the state’s busiest highways.

Prairie Village Police doing National Night Out

The Prairie Village Police Department is participating in the National Night Out community-police awareness event on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The event takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Weltner Park near 78th and State Line Road.

Police officers will provide food from Hy-Vee and offer police displays and games for the community.

Limited parking at Wilder Bluff Park this week

The city of Shawnee is sending crews out to Wilder Bluff Park on Tuesday and Wednesday to work on pavement on the north end of the parking lot. As such, there will be limited parking for those two days.

Located near 55th and Belmont, Wilder Bluff Park is the city’s newest park. It opened earlier this summer.