Updates from Johnson County Community College: Introducing our Johnson Countian of the Year

At Johnson County Community College, we’re student-focused and community-minded. We also celebrate those who share our passion for making Johnson County a great place to learn, work and live.

JCCC’s Johnson Countian of the Year award recognizes those who have made significant contributions to our community. Each recipient is honored at the JCCC Foundation’s annual Some Enchanted Evening scholarship fundraising event.

Johnson Countian of the Year

It is with great excitement that we announce Clay C. Blair as the 2021 Johnson Countian of the Year.

“Clay Blair is truly a friend of education – K-12 and higher education,” says Dr. Andy Bowne, JCCC President. “He exemplifies the advancement of education in Johnson County and across the state through decades of offering his service and support.”

Blair boasts strong business and educational ties to the local community and across Kansas. He is a former Chairman of the Kansas Board of Regents, which governs higher education for the state of Kansas.

He also led the Kansas Research Enhancement Building Corporation, which directed a $125 million fund for three new research facilities across the state:

Hemenway Life Sciences Innovation Center at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas

National Bio and Agro-defense Facility at Kansas State University in Manhattan

Expansion of the National Institute for Aviation Research at Wichita State University in Wichita.

Locally, Blair’s support of educational initiatives is equally strong. The University of Kansas Edwards Campus sits on land donated by Blair, as does the Carolyn Ball Blair Wilderness Science Center within the Blue Valley School district. Additionally, Blair was instrumental in the creation of the K-State Olathe campus.

“Clay’s contribution to education over the years is evident in all the people who have benefited from his leadership, his vision and his willingness to help others succeed,” says Greg Musil, chairman of the JCCC Board of Trustees. “At our college, in particular, hundreds of students have begun, or continued, their college education journey thanks to financial support from Clay. He helped them dream of possibilities.”

Some Enchanted Evening 2021

We’ll celebrate Blair at this year’s Some Enchanted Evening gala on Nov. 13 at the Overland Park Convention Center. Some Enchanted Evening is a black-tie event that includes a gourmet dinner, entertainment and dancing. All proceeds directly support student scholarships, including students with exceptional needs, single parents, displaced workers and talented students in all areas of study.

“Blair’s leadership of innovative and visionary initiatives has contributed, and will continue to contribute, to the success of our community. We look forward to honoring Clay at our 35th annual Some Enchanted Evening scholarship gala in November,” says Dr. Bowne.

