New Lenexa VA clinic aims to offer more convenient health care option for local veterans — here’s how

A new VA clinic recently opened in Lenexa to offer primary care and specialty services for veterans in the area.

Located just off Interstate 35 at 15512 W. 113th St., the Lenexa VA Clinic will initially be open to two primary care teams supporting more than 2,500 veterans from Johnson County and surrounding communities.

The clinic’s first day open was July 19, following a grand opening celebration July 16.

“Our goal is to make it easy for veterans to access their benefits, care and services from KCVA and our partners who support Veterans across the Kansas City Metro and beyond,” said Lisa Curnes, KCVA’s interim medical center director. “We want to be the health care system veterans choose and trust. The new Lenexa VA Clinic makes that goal a reality for many veterans living in Johnson County.”

The Lenexa VA Clinic is one of many local community clinics under the Kansas City Veterans Affairs umbrella. Some physicians are planning to move from the Shawnee clinic to the new one in Lenexa.

Vivion Hansen, nurse manager at the Lenexa VA Clinic was part of the new clinic’s design team.

She said the roughly 23,000-square-foot facility is particularly beneficial for veterans living south and west of the metro area who would otherwise have to navigate traffic on the way to the Kansas City VA Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo.

“For my patients that are down in Nevada (Missouri) or the ones that are in Fort Scott (Kansas) or maybe they’re down in Iola, wherever they are, being able to come up 69 Highway to be able to get over here versus going all the way downtown and dealing with that type of traffic on I-70, this is a gift,” Hansen said.

The Lenexa clinic also helps reduce wait time for veterans, Hansen said, noting the popularity of the Shawnee location which already filled up after opening about four years ago. Besides, Lenexa was an ideal location as a community for younger veterans starting families as well as older veterans in retirement, she added.

Here are some pictures from a tour of the new clinic.

Serving as many as 5,000 veterans

At capacity, the community clinic will have four total primary care teams with the ability to serve as many as 5,000 veterans.

“It’s a fabulous way to provide care for our veterans because 25 or 30 years ago, it used to be we had doctors there, but it was almost like, ‘Come in at 8 o’clock in the morning and we’ll get you seen,’ but there isn’t that relationship that’s been built,” Hansen said. “Having that team builds that relationship. That’s what brings people back. And part of that is the patient becomes a decision maker along with the physician.”

The clinic features a waiting area with natural lighting to help veterans who maybe deal with post-traumatic stress disorder and feel uncomfortable in closed spaces.

On the back end, two workspaces offer an open concept for collaboration among primary care teams and specialty services.

Plus, two conference rooms allow room for flexible uses, such as group therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder.

U.S. Federal Properties built the new clinic and leases it to Veterans Affairs. A spokesperson for U.S. Federal Properties did not immediately return the Post’s inquiry on the cost of the clinic, the appropriations for which were approved by Congress.

The Lenexa VA Clinic offers a variety of specialty services, including:

Physical therapy

X-ray

Ultrasound

Prosthetics and sensory aids

Audiology

Optometry and optical shop

Laboratory

Pharmacy services

Respiratory services

Cardiology

Weight management

Dermatology

Orthopedics

General surgery clinic

Podiatry

Whole health

Mental health services

Telemedicine

Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.