Johnson County moves main vaccine clinic to Mission — here are the details

Starting Monday, Aug. 2, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will move its COVID-19 vaccination clinic to county offices at 6000 Lamar Ave. in Mission.

Why it matters: The decision to move vaccination operations from a warehouse in Lenexa comes as the county battles a sharp rise in new infections driven by the Delta variant.

Still, Johnson County continues to have the highest vaccination rate of any metro county — nearly 70% of residents here are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC — and it seems a large-scale vaccination site is no longer needed.

The history: JCDHE announced in March it would sublease part of a Lenexa warehouse, 15500 W. 108th St., to accommodate a large-scale vaccination site and an expected influx of Johnson County residents wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

That initial deal was approved by the Board of County Commissioners.

A county spokesperson told the Shawnee Mission Post, in total, the county ended up paying $160,000 for subleasing the space for five months.

The original deal approved by county commissioners called for a minimum six-month lease term, but the county says it was able to terminate the deal one month early and not pay for a final month of rent.

There are currently no plans to use the Lenexa warehouse for future JCDHE operations.

New site: The new clinic in Mission will now serve as the primary vaccination site for the county.

Individuals can still get the COVID-19 vaccine at the county’s walk-in clinic in Olathe.

People can also get vaccinated through their primary health care provider or at a private pharmacy, like CVS or Walgreens.

How to find a vaccination clinic near you: In addition, the county is operating a number of special vaccination events in coming days.

For a full list of those events and other vaccination providers, visit JCDHE’s website here.