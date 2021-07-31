Your Community: Dive into the latest headlines at Johnson County Library

Journey past the headlines and delve into today’s trending news topics with NewsBank Hot Topics, available with your Johnson County Library card. You’ll find summaries of the month’s major world news topics, with a link to search a wide range of global news sources for articles, videos, blogs and more. Explore topics across a range of categories, including:

Current Events

Business & Economics

Civics, Government, & Politics

Social Issues

Science, Technology & Health

Sports

Arts & Literature

People in the News

For each search, you can narrow your results by year, type of media, publication location, and more. Improve article accessibility and ease of reading with options including font size and color adjustments, text-to-speech, and page masking to help you keep your place in the text.

Still hungry for news? You can catch up with current and past stories from newspapers like the Shawnee Mission Post, Kansas City Star, New York Times, Wall Street Journal and more with access provided by the Johnson County Library. All you need is your Library card. Visit the eNewspapers page on jocolibrary.org to start reading.

Johnson County Library also offers a comprehensive collection of archived articles from newspapers, magazines and journals. Read about past events as they happened in the Associated Press Collections Online. Or travel the world in a time machine with the expansive National Geographic Virtual Library.

From keeping up with today’s headlines to exploring yesterday’s reporting on world events, Johnson County Library has the news resources you need to stay informed and learn more about our world.