Lenexa Police says motorcyclist dies after crash with SUV along Santa Fe Trail Drive

Lenexa Police say a 23-year-old woman has died following a crash involving a motorcycle she was operating and a SUV Friday morning.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Santa Fe Trail Drive Lackman Road, just off Interstate 35 and very near the historic Thompson Barn.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say the SUV was traveling northbound on Santa Fe Trail Drive and was attempting to turn left onto Lackman Road.

The motorcycle was going southbound on Santa Fe Trail Drive and “struck the front of the SUV as the SUV was making a turn.”

Police say as a result of the rash, the motorcyclist — identified as a 23-year-old woman — suffered “life-threatening injuries.”

She was transported to a nearby hospital by Johnson County Med-Act and was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

Lenexa Police say the driver of the SUV, identified as an adult woman, remained on the scene and was cooperative with investigators.

It was not immediately clear if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. Police say the incident remains under investigation.