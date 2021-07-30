Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission schools hosting job fair Aug. 4

Shawnee Mission schools hosting job fair Aug. 4

The Shawnee Mission School District is hosting a classified job fair from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Shawnee Mission West, 8800 W. 85th St., Overland Park.

Non-teaching career opportunities at the district include:

Food service

Operations and maintenance

Paraeducators and aides

Information and communication technology

Bus drivers

Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available and distributed with help from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

Lenexa closing 79th and Bond intersection tomorrow

The city of Lenexa will close the intersection of 79th and Bond streets starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, for road work related to a recent water line repair.

The road is expected to reopen around 2 p.m. the same day. A marked detour route will be provided via Quivira Road to 75th Street to Nieman Road.

Roeland Park group to host free concert July 31

Neighbors for a Better Roeland Park is hosting a free concert on July 31 at R Park, 5535 Juniper Street.

The concert, featuring rock, R&B, and 70s and 80s classics by “Detour,” will begin at 7 p.m. Michael Crane from Crane Brewing will begin pouring beer at 6 p.m., and non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, snow cones and baked goods will be available for a donation.

All proceeds will go to Roesland Elementary School’s music and arts programs. Chairs and sunscreen are encouraged.