Shawnee City Council considers new code of conduct, including provisions against ‘personal attacks’ and ‘bullying’

Following a string of tense meetings over the past year, which at times have included raised voices and heated debates, the Shawnee City Council will consider a new code of conduct f0r c0uncilmembers that includes provisions against “personal attacks” and “bullying” on the dais.

City staff this week formally proposed changes to Policy Statement 7, the rules governing the conduct of city meetings. Of note is an entirely new proposed section that spells out the “do’s and don’ts” of city leader conduct.

The proposed rules were discussed during the city governing body’s retreat in February 2021, according to city documents.

Some of the “do” items include asking city leaders to be respectful of each other and the processes of government, being an active listener and remaining open and transparent.

On the other hand, some of the “don’t” items implore city leaders to avoid bullying or engaging in personal attacks, interrupting each other and debating with members of the public.

Councilmember Mike Kemmling shared some reservations for the new section on code of conduct.

“I’m not saying I disagree with any of them,” Kemmling said. “To me, I’m not sure it really belongs in our policy statement. ‘Remain open and transparent,’ are we going to enforce that? How do we know if someone’s open and transparent. I feel like these are good guidelines, I don’t think they belong in PS-7.”

Some city leaders agreed with Kemmling, but the city council tabled further discussion of the proposed changes to Policy Statement 7 to a future meeting.

Below is the text of the new section:

The proposed section for conduct of city leaders follows a relatively difficult year for Shawnee city government. Earlier this summer, city leaders occasionally raised their voices toward each other and city staff during budget discussions.

Earlier this year, the city council approved a new policy to remove planning commissioners who criticize them. Last year, the city council took months to agree upon a policy to self-elect a council president.

And in December 2020, the mayor was charged with perjury after reporting her concerns with some councilmembers potentially violating the state’s open meetings laws. (Those charges will be removed from the mayor’s record after she completes her community service hours.)

Julie Breithaupt, communications manager for the city, said the “do’s and don’ts” section was a suggestion from city staff after discussing with the mayor.

While the city council had a separate, formal document for conduct, this section to Policy Statement 7 would be the first formal placement of the code of conduct.

New meeting time for committee meetings

The Shawnee City Council also discussed a new meeting time for its monthly committee meetings. They have again moved the time and date for the meetings which frees up a fairly busy schedule on the first Monday of the month at Shawnee City Hall.

The council committee meetings, which are designed for the council to discuss city issues but take no vote, currently take place at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. However, this meeting frequently butts up against Shawnee Planning Commission meetings, which begin at 7:30 p.m. in the same room at city hall.

After some discussion, the city council on Monday unanimously agreed to conduct the committee meeting after each city council meeting moving forward. The city also put the monthly committee meeting on a twice-a-month schedule.

This also means that city council will likely bump up the 7 p.m. council meetings to 6 p.m. on Mondays.

Prior to this move, council committee meetings took place on the first and third Tuesdays. Meetings were frequently canceled when the council had no agenda items to discuss. The city council in March 2020 decided to move the committee meeting to the first Monday to accommodate Mayor Michelle Distler, who had a standing scheduling conflict on Tuesdays.

During discussion on Monday, some councilmembers said they wanted to make sure the council has plenty of time to flesh out city issues. Some mentioned that having the committee meetings right before the planning commission meetings prevented the council from having enough time. On the other hand, some city leaders had concerns that conducting committee meetings immediately after city council meetings could mean a long night for city leaders and staff.

“I don’t understand why we would be moving in this direction,” said Councilmember Lisa Larson-Bunnell, who shared her initial reservations but later changed her mind. “Our meetings already run pretty long as it is, and the change that we’ve had since changing our structure, when we’ve been running up to the planning commission meetings, that wasn’t so great, but I don’t think that the answer is to kind of load everything onto a single night, and I’m really curious to hear what other people’s thoughts are on this.”

Distler said the majority of both council meetings and committee meetings are able to wrap up in less than an hour, and meetings with “highly contested” items could take place on different nights to avoid long nights.

Committee meetings will remain stand-alone meetings, even though they’ll occur on the same nights as council meetings. Furthermore, committee agenda items will still be for discussion only. The council will continue to take action during council meetings.

City staff also said they can avoid lengthy Monday evenings by breaking up the monthly committee meetings into the twice-a-month schedule.

Below is a recording of the meeting. Discussion begins at 3:07:39.