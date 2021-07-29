‘A fresh start’ — Popular Shawnee spot Garrett’s Bar & Grill moves, rebrands itself The Social

The owners of Garrett’s Bar and Grill in Shawnee have relocated to a different part of the city and also rebranded themselves.

With the same concept but an expanded menu, The Social Bar & Grill opened earlier this year at 13410 W. 62nd Terrace.

The new location is the former site of The Roxy, a night club that closed in March after facing numerous noise complaints.

‘A fresh start’

Jordan Grove said he and his business partner, Oronde Smith, love the new space and their new name, which they think emphasizes the importance of socializing and building community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We looked at it as a fresh start, even though we already had a good following,” Grove said. “Over the years, especially at Garrett’s, that’s what made us successful — friends bringing other friends in, saying, ‘You’ve got to try this place, you may not have heard of it, it’s a local place, locally owned.'”

“I think that’s really what the root of the business was for us, was the social side of things where it was a lot of people getting closer, bringing friends and having a fun time.”

Grove, who has owned the bar and grill for the past seven years, said they relocated after having challenges negotiating a new lease at their former location near 65th and Nieman.

At this new location, they have expanded their outdoor seating — something they wanted to do at their old spot — and are looking to expand the bar and grill’s physical footprint.

“It’s been very good,” Grove said. “I took a lot of pride in it over the years, and it worked out well.”

Eventually, they hope to add 2,000 square feet to The Social, with a new game/entertainment room that will be available for private rentals.

Smith and Grove also plan to expand the menu to include three new sandwiches, a steak salad, a couple of quesadillas and fish tacos.

“I’d say, absolutely, the people that followed us over here and stuck with us over the years, we’re eternally grateful for that, because I don’t think we would have survived not only the pandemic, but just switching locations,” Grove said.

Hours of operation are: