Briefly Noted: Registration opens for JCPRD Kids Triathlon

Registration opens for JCPRD Kids Triathlon

Registration has opened for the JCPRD Kids Triathlon next month.

The youth triathlon for children ages 14 and younger takes place from 7:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at Kill Creek Park, 11670 Homestead Lane, Olathe.

As a result of this event, Kill Creek Park will not open for public use until noon on Aug. 21.

Athletes will compete in individual age groups in this race that is an event for all abilities, according to the Johnson County Park and Recreation District. Athletes will compete in the age group that corresponds with their age on Dec. 31 of the current year.

The JCPRD Kids Triathlon is a USA Triathlon sanctioned and Paratriathlon Friendly event. To register, visit jcprd.com/180/JCPRD-Kids-Triathlon. For additional information or to volunteer, call Katy Renner at (913) 826-2964.

I-435 mill and overlay project begins this week in Johnson County

A mill and overlay project on I-435 from Midland Drive to the Kansas River bridge is scheduled to begin this week, weather permitting.

The Kansas Department of Transportation and Ideker Inc. of St. Joseph, Missouri, are taking the lead on the $2.9 million surface replacement project, which includes ramps, widenings and shoulders. Northbound and southbound I-435 traffic will have nightly lane and ramp closures in areas where work is being performed.

Work will occur Monday through Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and Friday through Saturday, from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Message boards alerting motorists are in place, notifying the start of the project.

Traffic will be controlled using portable message signs, arrow boards, signage and traffic cones. The project is expected to be completed in mid-October.

Prairie Village Arts Council calls for State of the Arts entries

The Prairie Village Arts Council is calling for entries to its 15th annual State of the Arts show.

The 2021 show will mark the grand re-opening of the R. G. Endres Art Gallery, which has been closed due to COVID-19. Artists interested in entering the show can do so online here for a $35 fee.

Below are the awards that will be given: