Kansas City Police identify Overland Park man as motorcyclist killed in I-435 collision

KCPD says the motorcyclist was killed after being thrown from his vehicle on westbound I-435 last Monday, July 20. Another vehicle was changing lanes, according to police, when it struck the motorcycle, ejecting the rider.

Kansas City, Mo., Police have identified an Overland Park man as the person killed in a highway crash along Interstate 435 earlier this month.

KCPD said Tuesday that Darren Marshall, 55, died following a crash on Monday, July 20.

The incident occurred that evening just before 6:20 p.m. on westbound I-435 near Grandview Road.

A police statement said Marshall was traveling westbound on a BMW motorcycle when another vehicle, a black 2008 Pontiac, changed lanes.

The Pontiac struck Marshall, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Marshall was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead a few days later on Saturday, July 24.