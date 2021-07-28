Kansas City Police identify Overland Park man as motorcyclist killed in I-435 collision

Kansas City, Mo., Police have identified an Overland Park man as the person killed in a highway crash along Interstate 435 earlier this month.

KCPD said Tuesday that Darren Marshall, 55, died following a crash on Monday, July 20.

The incident occurred that evening just before 6:20 p.m. on westbound I-435 near Grandview Road.

A police statement said Marshall was traveling westbound on a BMW motorcycle when another vehicle, a black 2008 Pontiac, changed lanes.

The Pontiac struck Marshall, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Marshall was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead a few days later on Saturday, July 24.