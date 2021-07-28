Briefly Noted: Overland Park begins speaker series to prepare for comprehensive plan update

Overland Park begins speaker series to prepare for comprehensive plan update

The city of Overland Park is beginning a speaker series on July 28 to prepare residents for its upcoming comprehensive plan update.

Several speakers will discuss planning topics and receive feedback from residents prior to embarking on the comprehensive plan update, according to a city press release. The series details are as follows, as outlined online:

Community revitalization and shifting suburbs on July 28 with speaker Ed McMahon of Urban Land Institute.

The economics of land use in August 2021 with speaker AJ Fawver with Verdunity.

Transportation in September 2021 with speaker Jason Scrieber with Stantec.

Small-scale development and the role of density in October 2021 with speaker Matthew Petty with Incremental Development Alliance.

The series will be hosted virtually, and links to each video will be available online here as they happen.

Shawnee resident to represent Kansas at leadership conference

Lydia Poe, a Shawnee resident and a senior at Notre Dame De Sion, will be attending the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation session from July 24 to July 31 in Washington, D.C.

Poe was one of 94 young women selected to represent their state as “senators” at the seven day leadership conference. Throughout the conference, Poe will participate in mock senate sessions that feature caucuses and bill debates, according to a press release.

Shawnee OKs Sunday morning alcohol purchases, driving golf carts on residential streets

After some discussion, the Shawnee City Council on Monday unanimously approved multiple changes to the city code, including allowing the purchase of alcohol as early as 9 a.m. Sundays and allowing golf carts on residential streets.

The city council also repealed the city code around tennis courts because the rules for the courts are spelled out in another part of city code for parks and cemeteries. City staff requested the change after the tennis courts were all upgraded with lines for pickleball.

The city council also repealed the code on newspaper racks because no news publications sells print newspapers anymore.

A recording of the meeting is available below. Discussion begins at 2:45:10.