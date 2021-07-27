Briefly Noted: Mission to host bulky item pick-up July 26 to July 30 

Mission to host bulky item pick-up July 26 to July 30

The city of Mission is scheduled to have a bulky item pick-up from July 26 to July 30.

Residents can set out up to three bulky items for WCA, the city’s trash provider, to pick up on each resident’s regular trash day. Acceptable items include those that can be carried by one or two people such as a couch, chair, mattress or table.

Shawnee advancing accessibility and sidewalk projects

The Shawnee City Council on July 12 approved a funding agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation for a project to improve accessibility and sidewalks across the city.

The project will bring several intersections with traffic signals and their adjacent sidewalks into compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. The project was awarded $475,000 in federal funds with a $125,000 match from the city’s Special Highway fund.

The project will include design at multiple intersections to add sidewalk facilities, signal equipment and curb ramps.