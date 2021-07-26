Updates from Johnson County Community College: Students to benefit from Kansas Promise Scholarship Act

Johnson County Community College is proud to be one of more than two dozen schools and colleges awarding the Kansas Promise Scholarship to qualified students.

This scholarship program was created to prepare Kansans for lucrative jobs and offers the perfect opportunity to launch a career, gain new skills or advance in a current position – all while avoiding student loan debt. In exchange, students agree to live and work in Kansas for two years after completing their program of study.

Starting Fall 2021, qualified JCCC students pursuing high-demand careers through a Promise-eligible two-year degree or certificate program could have their educational costs completely covered. This “last dollar” scholarship can be used to pay for tuition, books and additional course-related materials not covered by other scholarships or grants.

Promise-eligible programs

A sampling of promise-eligible degree and certificate programs at JCCC include:

Arts and Design

Interior Design, AAS

Education

Associate of Science with Emphasis in Early Childhood Education

Communications and Foreign Language

American Sign Language Studies Certificate

Computers

Computer Information Systems, AAS

Web Development and Digital Media, AAS

Health

Dental Hygiene, AAS

Emergency Medical Science, AAS

Nursing – Registered Nurse, AAS

Industrial Technology

Automation Engineer Technology, AAS

HVAC Technology, AAS

Plumbing Technology Certificate

“This funding creates a huge opportunity for local high school graduates and those who are starting or restarting their college experience. We’ve seen Promise programs bring tremendous benefits to students, employers and communities nationwide,” said Dr. Andy Bowne, JCCC President.

“This opportunity isn’t just about getting more people into college, it’s about helping them choose careers where their education and training lead to great success while in college and beyond.”

Who’s eligible for a Promise Scholarship?

To qualify, a student must be a Kansas resident enrolled in 6+ credit hours in a Promise-eligible program and must also meet one of the following criteria:

A Kansas high school graduate (or equivalent) within the last 12 months

21 years or older and have lived in Kansas for at least three consecutive years

A dependent child of a military servicemember permanently stationed in another state and a high school graduate (or equivalent) from any out-of-state secondary school within the last 12 months

Household income must also meet defined program requirements.

How to apply

For Kansas Promise Scholarship consideration, students must complete the following steps:

Meeting with a JCCC Counselor is highly recommended to ensure their course schedule is on track for program completion.

Learn more

Visit our Kansas Promise Scholarship webpage for the full list of eligible JCCC programs and more information on the application process.