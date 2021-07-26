Plan for new Lenexa courthouse and police station near city center takes shape — here’s where project stands

Lenexa has hired a designer and architect as well as the owner’s representative to design, build and guide construction of a new police station and courthouse in the center of the city.

The Lenexa Justice Center — the name for the new $65 million public safety complex project — will be located at Prairie Star Parkway and Britton Street, a few blocks south from the bustling City Center commercial and residential complex.

CBC Real Estate Group LLC will provide owner’s representative services for the project at a cost of $507,800.

The company also worked with the city in development of the new Lenexa City Hall that opened in 2017 and will aim to keep this latest large-scale project on time and on budget, company reps said.

Todd Pelham, deputy city manager, said the expertise of Bill Crandall and Michelle Kaiser with CBC Real Estate, particularly with these types of projects, was a driving force for the city’s recommendation to hire them as owner’s representative.

Crandall and Kaiser also shared their enthusiasm for the project and gratitude to the city to be selected.

“We couldn’t be happier to be here; just thrilled,” Kaiser said. “We’re excited to get started.”

Other project moves made

Meanwhile, the city has also hired Finkle-Williams, Inc., a Lenexa-based architectural firm, to lead design, architecture and engineering for the project at a cost of about $5.5 million.

“With the design teams, it was very competitive; we had some really good firms, but through that all, Finkle-Williams really showed an incredible amount of creativity, a lot of passion for this project, and just really incredible experience in this product type,” said Pelham.

Greg Finkle with Finkle Williams said that being selected for this local project is one of the greatest honors the company has had.

“We’re just over the moon,” Finkle said. “This is obviously a legacy project for everybody involved.

“I just want to thank you for entrusting us with your confidence on a project that is really a generational project. We’re super excited. We take it as a great sense of responsibility.”

After some discussion of the project, the Lenexa City Council on July 20 unanimously approved the two contracts.

Conceptual design is slated to kick off in mid-September.