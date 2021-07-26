2 men killed in head-on collision on I-35 near Lamar Avenue in Mission

The Kansas Highway Patrol says two men were killed in a head-on collision along northbound Interstate 35 just south of Lamar Avenue early Saturday morning.

A KHP crash report online shows one of the vehicles — a Ford F250 registered in Missouri — was traveling south, the wrong way, along the northbound side of the highway when it collided with a GMC Sierra truck at about 3:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed, according to KHP.

The wreck occurred at mile marker 231.5 of I-35, nearly a half mile south of Lamar Avenue in Mission.

The crash report identifies both of the men killed in the crash.

The driver of the Ford F250 was identified as Sam Wilson of Greenwood, Mo., in southern Jackson County.

The driver of the GMC Sierra was identified as Robert Mangelsdorf of Tonganoxie, Kan.

Both men were wearing safety belts, according to the KHP crash report.