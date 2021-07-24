Your Community: Browse from anywhere with Johnson County Library’s new app

Johnson County Library has an updated mobile app! Explore your Library on the go—quickly place a hold on that hot new book your friend just mentioned, renew your materials on your lunch break, and keep a list of your favorite Library items right in your pocket. You can even search for an item by scanning its ISBN or UPC barcode with your camera.

In addition to the clean, easy-to-navigate interface, exciting new features include Library announcements, browsable staff recommendations, upcoming titles on order, and our events calendar. Filter by event type, location and more to find Library events near you, then register right from the app.

Search for “Jocolibrary” in your app store on Android or iOS, or update your current version of our app to have access to the Library anywhere, anytime. You can also access the Library 24/7 without a smartphone on jocolibrary.org.