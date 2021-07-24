Advance in person voting for the local primary elections starts today, Saturday, July 24.

Registered voters may cast ballots at any of eight advance voting locations throughout the county. Advance voting sites are listed below:

Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center (8788 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park)

Johnson County Northeast Offices (6000 Lamar Avenue in Mission)

Monticello Library ( 22435 W 66th St reet in Shawnee)

reet in Shawnee) Hilltop Conference Center (7700 West 143rd Street in Overland Park)

Johnson County Election Office (2101 East Kansas City Road in Olathe)

Johnson County Sunset Office Building (11811 South Sunset Drive in Olathe)

Olathe Indian Creek Library (16100 West 135th Street in Olathe)

New Century Fieldhouse (551 New Century Parkway in Gardner)

You can check out the days and hours advance voting is available at these locations here.

Note that you must be registered to cast a ballot in the primary election. To check your registration status, use the election office’s voter lookup tool here.

You will also need to have proper identification with you to cast a ballot at an in person voting site. You can find a summary of acceptable forms of photo ID here.

Submitting voting by mail ballots

Residents who requested advance voting by mail ballots have a number of options for submitting their ballots. They can:

Mail completed ballots back to the election office themselves (ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the Friday after Election Day).

Take the completed ballot to any advance in person voting location during voting hours

Take the completed ballot to any polling location on Election Day (Tuesday, Aug. 3)

Take the completed ballot to one of eight ballot drop box locations.

Find the candidates who best match your views

After hosting forums and coordinating questionnaires for the candidates running for local office over the past couple weeks, we’ve put together the following election primers.

The goal is to make it easy for you to find out where the candidates stand on the issues that matter to you that most so you can find the candidates who most closely reflect your own views:

