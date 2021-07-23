SMSD News: SMSD Job Fair on August 4

As we get ready for the new school year, the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) is looking to welcome new members to our team.

The SMSD will be holding a job fair from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4 at Shawnee Mission West, 8800 W. 85th St.

This will be for non-teaching positions for people in:

Operations and maintenance

Food service

Special Education (Paraeducators and Aides)

Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

Bus Drivers

Those who attend will be able to learn about these positions and their benefits, walk through the application process, and complete a quick-screen interview.

Free vaccinations also will be available onsite for anyone attending, distributed with help from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

Shawnee Mission is a great place to work, and these positions offer a chance to work with students and help them achieve their personal best.

Welcome Back Team Members Shawnee Mission is thrilled to welcome back staff members to the 2021-2022 school year over the next couple of weeks. Recently, district leaders attended a Leadership Retreat to prepare for the new year. Many staff members return next week, with school offices reopening on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

On Tuesday, August 3 the SMSD welcomes new team members to the New Team Member Academy. This is a great opportunity for these educators to take tours of their new work environments and meet new colleagues. They also will spend time in professional development and review best practices. On August 6, continuing teachers will return. We are fortunate to have many tremendous individuals with a heart for students, joining in the work of Keeping SMSD Strong.