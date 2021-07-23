Briefly Noted: Roeland Park’s Reinhardt Drive project enters driveway restriction period 

Roeland Park’s Reinhardt Drive project enters driveway restriction period

The city of Roeland Park’s Reinhardt Drive reconstruction project has now entered the driveway restriction period, according to a city newsletter.

Kansas Heavy Construction, the contractor on the project, is planning to have all driveways poured by July 23. Access should reopen the week of July 26, but KHC will let residents know when they are able to access their driveways again.

The Reinhardt Drive project includes sidewalk, curb and gutter replacements as well as street surface and storm sewer work. Full reconstruction is taking place between Pawnee Drive and 50th Street, and partial reconstruction is between 50th and 48th Streets. The full project should be completed by November 2021.

Shawnee Mission asks parents to complete online verification forms

Shawnee Mission School District on Monday sent out a reminder for parents to fill out and complete online verification forms for the 2021 to 2022 school year.

These include permission forms, health history and medication permission forms. All can be reviewed and signed electronically. Forms need to be completed in order for students to be assigned a computer or device. The forms can be completed via Skyward.

GoFundMe raises $17,500 for husband of woman killed in car wreck

A GoFundMe page set up by a family friend has raised more than $17,500 in the past day for the husband of a woman who died in a car accident at the interchange of U.S. 69 and I-435 earlier this week.

Elizabeth Busby died on Monday from injuries she sustained in single-vehicle wreck on the exit ramp of northbound U.S. 69 onto eastbound I-435.