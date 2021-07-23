Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Secrets of staging a modern home

By Andrew Bash

As I shared in a previous column, real estate professionals agree that staging a home is a must! Not only does it improve the impression of your home for potential buyers both in person and in photos, but as a seller it often increases your ROI by several percentage points. In today’s market, contemporary and modern home designs are some of the most popular but staging these properties can sometimes be a challenge! We have put together some tricks of the trade for staging a modern, minimalist home effectively.

Size Matters

Renowned Kansas City stager Helen Bartlett with Refined Interior Staging Solutions shares that it is important to always use low profile furniture with clean lines so that you don’t obstruct the views. Furniture should show form and function and be part of the detail in the space complimenting the modern design.

Keep It Simple

When staging a modern home, clean lines and simplicity are key! Less is more. With modern homes you don’t need as many “things” in your space. Make your accessories and art stand out by being larger in scale and using less pieces so that they are all impactful. Use statement pieces in your design that draw the eye and complement the space.

Color = Cool

You should always remember to keep colors neutral so that the color of a space does not compete with the architectural details or finishes in the house. Light and neutral colors provide an excellent canvas for modern staging. Use neutral fabrics as well using texture to add depth and interest. Reserve pops of color for accent walls and other décor.

Create Depth

On the topic of depth, when using décor to create varying heights throughout the property, it can add character to a room without adding tons of “stuff.” Use interesting light fixtures or plants to create changes in elevation and provide depth for the eye.

Modern and minimalist design is likely here to stay, so if you are getting ready to list your modern wonder, I encourage you to use these suggestions to create a home that is sure to fly off the market. Happy staging!

