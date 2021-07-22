Your Overland Park City Council Wards 4 and 5 election primer

Advance in-person voting will begin on July 24 in Johnson County, and Election Day is less than two weeks away on August 3. As residents head to the polls to cast their ballots for the Overland Park City Council in wards 4 and 5, we’ve put together an election primer to give people an easy way to find out where the candidates stand on the issues.

Who’s on the ballot

The three candidates vying for city council in ward 4 are Ty Gardner, Stacie Gram and Scott Mosher. The three candidates in ward 5 are Amy Goodman-Long, Sam Passer and Sheila Rodriguez. Voters can look up a sample ballot via the Johnson County Election Office here.

Candidate questionnaires

Earlier this month, the Post published the candidates’ responses to the questionnaires we developed with reader input. The five questionnaire items are linked below:

Question #1: Affordable housing: It’s unaffordable for many low-income residents to live in OP near their jobs. Would you support changes to zoning to allow for denser and more affordable housing options in OP? What specific types of residences would you like to see more of? If you do not support denser housing, are there other policies you think would help more residents afford to live near their jobs in Overland Park? Read answers here.

Question #2: The Overland Park police department has faced ongoing criticism and scrutiny over how it handled Officer Clayton Jenison shooting and killing teenager John Albers in 2018. Last September, the FBI opened a civil rights investigation on the matter, which is still ongoing. The city recently released the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Team’s report on the incident after months of public outcry. Do you agree with how the police department and city have handled this issue to date? If not, what should have been done differently? How should the city handle the issue of police transparency and accountability going forward? Read answers here.

Question #3: Climate change continues to be top of mind for many of our readers. What steps can Overland Park take to prepare Overland Park neighborhoods for increased flooding, along with extreme heat and drought events? What steps would you like to see the city take to build climate resilience? Read answers here.

Question #4: There have been a number of complaints about the city’s use of the chip seal technique for road repairs in recent months, but less discussion about alternatives and how much they would cost. Do you support the city’s current chip seal program? If not, what should the city be doing instead to repair and maintain its roads? How much would an alternative cost and how would the city pay for it? If you do support chip seal, how do you respond to residents who say it is both dangerous to pedestrians/cyclists and damaging to vehicles? Read answers here.

Question 5: The city’s use of tax incentives to attract businesses and spur new development have become the subject of extensive debate in recent years. What’s your general view on the use of tax incentives? Should they ever be used for greenfield projects? Are there any tax incentive tools you believe should never be used? Why or why not? Read answers here.

Candidate forums

The Post hosted forums for the Overland Park City Council races. A recorded video of the forum can be found below, and topics covered are noted below the video.