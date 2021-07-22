Your Lenexa City Council wards 3 and 4 election primer

Advance in-person voting for the August primary election will be available at eight locations beginning Saturday, July 24.

As Lenexa voters head to the polls to cast their ballots for city council wards 3 and 4, we’ve put together an election primer to give people an easy way to find out where the candidates stand on some of Lenexa’s important issues.

Who’s on the ballot

The races for Lenexa City Council wards 3 and 4 are contested with multiple candidates.

Four candidates are seeking the Ward 3 seat, including Melanie Arroyo, Laura Hill, incumbent Councilmember Corey Hunt and Gael A. Wheeler.

Three candidates are seeking the Ward 4 seat being vacated by Councilmember Mandy Stuke. Candidates vying for the Ward 4 seat are Hophine Bwosinde, Scott Callaway and Craig K. Denny.

Candidate questionnaires

Earlier this month, the Post published the candidates’ responses to the questionnaires we developed with reader input. The questionnaire items are linked below:

Question #1: Affordable housing. It seems like many people are being priced out of the metro area, and Johnson County is no exception. Lenexa can’t mitigate for the entire metro, but what can Lenexa do as a city? What role does Lenexa have within the region in supporting affordable housing? Read answers here.

Question #2: East-west divide. I-435 cuts Lenexa in half, with most of the city’s established neighborhoods sitting to the east of the highway and newer neighborhoods developing in the west. How can the city ensure residents inside the 435 loop and in newer parts of Lenexa are treated equitably and that 435 doesn’t become a dividing line? Read answers here.

Question #3: Climate change. Climate change continues to be top of mind for many Shawnee Mission Post readers. What steps can Lenexa take to prepare neighborhoods for increased flooding, along with extreme heat and drought events? What steps would you like to see the city take to build climate resilience? Read answers here.

Question #4: Property tax. Property values have increased sharply across Johnson County in recent years, and Lenexa’s city mill levy (29.242) is higher than in some neighboring cities, like Overland Park (13.557 mills) and Olathe (24.440). Do you see any realistic paths to reducing the amount Lenexa homeowners pay in city property tax? If so, what are they? If not, why not? Read answers here.

Question #5: Planning for the future. Lenexa has experienced considerable growth in recent decades — both in terms of business development and population. What do you see as the biggest challenges on the horizon for the city as it continues to grow? What should city government be doing now to prepare for those challenges? Read answers here.

Candidate forum

The Post hosted an in-person forum for the Lenexa City Council wards 3 and 4 races. A recorded video of the forum can be found below, and topics covered are noted below the video.