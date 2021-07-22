Prairie Village police looking for suspects in armed robbery near Mission and Tomahawk

Prairie Village Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Wednesday night.

In a news release, Corporal Jon Mixdorf says officers were dispatched to Schliffke Park at Tomahawk Road and Mission Road at 11:39 p.m.

“Four suspects approached the victims in the parking lot and displayed handguns,” Mixdorf said in the release. “The suspects then took one of the victim’s vehicles by force and removed items from the second victim’s vehicle.”

Recorded radio traffic indicates the suspects crashed the stolen vehicle nearby, as one of the victims ran after them. The victim recovered her stolen car and drove it to the Indian Hills Country Club, 6847 Tomahawk Road in Mission Hills, to call the police.

At the scene, Corporal Mixdorf said, “the car was recovered, and they fled on foot.”

Police describe the suspects as black males dressed in black clothing, ages 18-24, and armed with handguns.

According to radio traffic, all four were last seen running westbound from the area of 68th Terrace and Mission Road.

Officers from Prairie Village, Leawood, and Fairway police departments set up a perimeter and used a Leawood K-9 to search for the suspects. The Lenexa Police Department also responded with a drone.

The search lasted about two hours, according to Corporal Mixdorf. None of the suspects were located.

“Two victims sustained minor injuries during the robbery,” Mixdorf said in the release.

The Prairie Village Police Department continues to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Check back with this report for updates as more details become available.