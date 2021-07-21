The Bone Health Clinic heads to Lenexa to provide preventive bone care

A new medical clinic to provide preventive bone healthcare is coming to central Lenexa.

Shannon Carpenter, a local orthopedic surgeon, is planning to open The Bone Health Clinic, her own practice for the prevention, diagnosis and clinical treatment of osteoporosis and physical therapy to treat bone health and balance.

Located at 8889 Bourgade Ave., The Bone Health Clinic is slated to open by the end of this year. The Lenexa City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a 10-year special use permit for the facility.

A shoulder-and-elbow fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, Carpenter recently left HCA to pursue this new endeavor. She also works full time at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Hospital.

“I’m an orthopedic surgeon by trade, and so I treated patients who fell and broke things when they shouldn’t because their bones are fragile,” said Carpenter, who is founder and chief executive officer of The Bone Health Clinic. “So that’s what got me interested in this whole pathway over the last five years. But there’s really nothing out there where you can go for a one-stop shop to have your bones holistically treated.

“We are hoping to create an environment where people actually come proactively and have their bone health checked out to make sure they’re doing everything to optimize their bone health and age successfully.”

Carpenter said she and her team of professionals are excited to open the practice, particularly in an area of commercial growth near Lenexa City Center and the corridor along West 87th Street Parkway and I-435.

She called her approach the “first of its kind,” particularly because they hope to prevent bone injuries among adults as their bone density decreases with age. The Bone Health Clinic will serve as a “one-stop shop” with the utilization of DEXA body scanning machines that measure bone density.

The clinic will also serve patients focused on fitness and exercise who want to utilize DEXA scans to measure their body composition, including body fat and lean muscle, Carpenter added.

“People don’t understand the full scope… of how many people are affected with metabolic bone disease,” Carpenter said. “It’s currently 54 million Americans right now, and the cost of millions of healthcare dollars every day that we’re spending, based upon people who are being treated for fractures and core bone health. So we’re really looking to impact, hopefully eventually, the bottom line and change that in this country, and that’s what we’re really excited about.”