Limitless Brewing gets Lenexa’s approval for new brewery and taproom on 95th

Limitless Brewing Company, a small brewery and taproom based in Lenexa, received a stamp of approval from the city to build a new location along 95th Street.

Limitless owners Emily and Dave Mobley are planning to move from an industrial area near 95th and Pflumm to a vacant lot in the neighboring business district at West 95th Street and Dice Lane.

After sharing overwhelmingly positive comments about the brewery, the Lenexa City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a preliminary development plan for the project. The room half emptied after the council’s vote, as brewery supporters (some wearing Limitless merchandise) left the council chambers to celebrate over glasses of beer.

“We’re really excited, absolutely, we’re excited,” said Emily Mobley outside the council chambers, where their supporters gathered to swap high fives. “We do want to be good neighbors though so, I think everything that they said we would reiterate. We don’t want to be harmful to the neighborhood that’s there. We will be respectful of our neighbors.”

The new facility will feature a larger brewing capacity than what their current location offers. Additionally, the taproom will have an outdoor patio and a couple of overhead (garage) doors. The main focus on design as of late has been to add extensive landscaping along 95th Street.

Here are some design renderings of the project:

Some homeowners who live across 95th Street in the neighborhoods to the north of the future brewery location had raised concerns during the city planning commission meeting last month. They were mostly concerned with potential noise and light spilling into their neighborhood, as well as an increase in traffic and a negative impact to their property values.

One neighbor, K. Goodwillie, raised these same concerns and suggested the brewery build a fence or some type of barrier to block the lights and sounds of the brewery from the neighborhood. She was the only person on Tuesday to comment on the project.

City leaders said they have confidence that the Mobleys will work to be good neighbors with residents and assured that the brewery is a good use for a vacant site in the business park.

“Really appreciate the fact that you considered staying; it’s not an easy process to get to where we are tonight,” said Councilmember Dan Roh. “I think you’ve demonstrated in the past that if there are things that need to be addressed, you’ll do everything in your power to address those things.”

The brewery still requires city approval of the final plans before construction can begin. Tyler Hiatt with Rose Design Build said they could break ground by October if they stay on schedule.